Dienstag, 08.10.2024

WKN: A40D1N | ISIN: US18978H3003 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.10.24
15:39 Uhr
0,114 US-Dollar
0,000
-0,26 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:26 Uhr
84 Leser
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit Presented by Maxim Group LLC

Live webcast fireside chat on Wednesday, October 16th at 4:00 PM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC on October 16,2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Additionally, Maxim plans to host several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

Click Here to Reserve Your Seat.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
