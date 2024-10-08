Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
84 Leser
Winger Marketing: Hunden Partners Welcomes New Senior Vice President

Destination and Convention Industry Veteran Ronnie Burt Joins the Growing Global Real Estate and Tourism Consultancy

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service, real estate development and tourism advisory firm known for its expertise in placemaking, announces that Ronnie Burt has been hired as Senior Vice President. Burt joins Hunden with extensive experience with Destination Management Organizations (DMOs), hotels, and venues in six different major markets, including Washington, D.C., Kansas City, Indianapolis, and Baltimore.

Ronnie Burt, SVP, Hunden Partners

Ronnie Burt, SVP, Hunden Partners
Photo caption (Courtesy of Hunden Partners): Hunden Partners has hired Ronnie Burt as Senior Vice President of its destination real estate advisory firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ronnie to the team. As our work in the destination and tourism placemaking strategy, feasibility and planning space expands, Ronnie became the obvious choice. His roles in DMO leadership, his ability to utilize and interpret data, and his passion for improving destinations through analysis and action will benefit our clients immensely. The number of communities requesting placemaking plans, tourism strategies and feasibility studies for catalytic destination assets continues to grow, so we have expanded our expertise and capacity to meet the industry's needs," says Hunden CEO and founder Rob Hunden.

Burt, most recently the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for OakView Group (OVG), is a DMO leader who has improved the reputation of and transformed DMOs and sales teams in Kansas City, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Indianapolis. As Senior Vice President at Hunden Partners, his primary focus will be on developing and serving Hunden's DMO, economic development organization, and municipal clients to create great places. This includes destination development and placemaking plans, feasibility studies and development strategies for major tourism assets such as convention centers, hotels, sports facilities, mixed-use districts and entertainment venues. His specific expertise in the convention center industry in numerous markets gives Hunden an added convention operations, sales and marketing perspective unmatched in the industry.

"I enjoyed making a positive and lasting impact as a DMO leader in every destination where I've worked," says Burt. "Now, I'm ecstatic to make an impact on destinations throughout the world as Hunden Partners expands its services and reach. I'm delighted to join an already strong Hunden team and expand the services Hunden can provide its clients."

For more information about the services offered by Hunden Partners, visit www.hunden.com.

About Hunden Partners

Hunden Partners is the leading global advisor in destination real estate development. The firm offers a full range of tourism planning and strategy; market, financial feasibility, and economic and impact analyses; and development advisory services for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, recreation facilities, and other catalytic development projects.??Hunden has conducted more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of over $25 billion in projects around the world.?

For more information, please visit?https://hunden.com.?

Contact Information

Laura Sportiello
VP, Business Development
laura@hunden.com
312-643-2500

SOURCE: Hunden Partners

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
