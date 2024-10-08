Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 15:42 Uhr
SKYLINEDX ANNOUNCES UPCOMING ORAL PRESENTATION AT THE 21ST INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS OF THE SOCIETY FOR MELANOMA RESEARCH

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkylineDx, an innovative diagnostics company specializing in the research and development of molecular diagnostics for oncology, inflammatory, and infectious diseases, announces that late-breaking data evaluating its Merlin test will be presented as part of the Plenary Session and a poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Melanoma Research (SMR) being held from October 10-13, 2024, in New Orleans, LA.

The oral presentation will be part of Plenary Session 10: Late Breaking Clinical Abstracts

Oral

"Prospective Multicenter Evaluation (MERLIN_001 Trial) of Clinicopathologic and Gene


Expression Profile Test to Predict Sentinel Node Status in T1-T3 cNO Melanoma

Date

Sunday, October 13

Time

10:45 AM CDT

Presenter

Vernon K. Sondak, MD, Department Chair, Cutaneous Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center



Poster Presentation Details

Poster

CP-GEP Identifies T1a Melanoma Patients at Risk of Sentinel Lymph Node Metastasis

Date

Friday, October 11

Time

1:00 - 2:00 PM CDT

Presenter

Alex Meves, MD, MBA, Dermatologist, Mayo Clinic

About CP-GEP (Merlin test)
CP-GEP is a non-invasive prediction model for cutaneous melanoma patients that combines clinicopathologic (CP) variables with gene expression profiling (GEP). This model is able to identify cutaneous melanoma patients at low-risk for nodal metastasis who may forgo the sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) procedure. The CP-GEP model was developed by Mayo Clinic and SkylineDx BV and it has been clinically validated in multiple studies. More information (including references) may be obtained at www.falconprogram.com and merlinmelanomatest.com. The test has been launched in the United States and Europe as Merlin test. SkylineDx collaborates with diagnostic service providers globally to bring this test to market and increase patient access. In the United States, Tempus is commercializing Tempus Merlin test. Quest Diagnostics launched their own LDT version of the CP-GEP model in the United States under the brand name MelaNodal Predict.

About SkylineDx
SkylineDx is a biotechnology company focused on research & development of molecular diagnostics in oncology inflammatory, and infectious diseases. SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predicting a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. SkylineDx is headquartered in Rotterdam. the Netherlands, complemented by a U.S. base of operations and a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego California, USA. To learn more about SkylineDx, please visit www.skylinedx.com.



Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skylinedx-announces-upcoming-oral-presentation-at-the-21st-international-congress-of-the-society-for-melanoma-research-302270185.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
