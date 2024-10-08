Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 15:48 Uhr
Neurolief Presents Groundbreaking Study Results of its ProlivRx Brain Neuromodulation Therapy for Treating Major Depression at the 7th Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Summit

A New Brain Neuromodulation Therapy Sparks High Interest from Major Pharma Executives

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolief, a leading pioneer in neuromodulation technology, recently unveiled its pivotal multicenter RCT clinical study results for its ProlivRx brain neuromodulation therapy at the prestigious 7th Annual Neuropsychiatric Drug Summit in Boston. The study, presented by Dr. Linda Carpenter, Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and the study's leading investigator, showcased the promising impact of this state-of-the-art therapy in treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

The summit, which brought together executives from major pharmaceutical companies and key stakeholders in psychiatric drug development, offered a forum for Neurolief to demonstrate the transformative potential of ProlivRx. Dr. Carpenter's presentation generated substantial interest and reflected the pharma industry's growing focus on "beyond the pill" solutions for mental health treatment.

Addressing the Global Burden of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)
MDD is a leading cause of disability globally, with millions of people affected. The situation is especially dire for those patients who fail to respond to traditional treatments, facing prolonged suffering, higher healthcare costs, and a heightened risk of comorbid conditions such as substance abuse and suicide. Despite the global impact of MDD, there is a critical gap in accessible, effective therapies, particularly for these patients.

A Major Advancement in Depression Care
ProlivRx is designed to bridge this gap by offering a revolutionary, non-invasive brain neuromodulation therapy that can be administered both in clinics and at patients' homes. Utilizing three adaptive output channels, ProlivRx transfers electrical pulses through key neural pathways, stimulating brain regions associated with mood regulation. Borrowing from the benefits of digital therapeutics, the therapy also incorporates an interactive patient mobile app and cloud-enabled data-tracking features. This ecosystem allows physicians to monitor patients, analyze their data, and adjust treatment, thereby enhancing therapy outcomes.

"The need for new treatment options for those battling treatment-resistant depression is urgent and unmet," said Dr. Carpenter. "ProlivRx offers an accessible and effective solution for patients whose depression is unresponsive to medications, many of whom have endured years of persistent symptoms. This therapy has the potential to become an essential tool in the mental health treatment landscape."

About Neurolief
Neurolief is a pioneering neuromodulation company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for mental health and neurological disorders. The company has developed the world's first non-invasive, multi-channel brain stimulation technology, designed to simultaneously target multiple neural pathways in the head, modulating brain regions involved in mood and pain regulation. Neurolief's Relivion®MG therapy is currently approved in the USA, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of migraine, and the company anticipates FDA granting the De Novo request for its ProlivRx therapy addressing MDD treatment by 2025.

https://neurolief.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neurolief-presents-groundbreaking-study-results-of-its-prolivrx-brain-neuromodulation-therapy-for-treating-major-depression-at-the-7th-annual-neuropsychiatric-drug-summit-302270190.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
