Dienstag, 08.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
Invisinet Technologies Appoints Bobby Wescott as Chief Revenue Officer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Invisinet Technologies, an innovative cybersecurity technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bobby Wescott as its new Chief Revenue Officer, effective October 1.

Bobby Wescott

With over 20 years of experience in driving business growth, Mr. Wescott brings his leadership in sales, business and organizational development in the digital security space to Invisinet. Mr. Wescott joins the company from Gurucul where he was the Vice President of Global Sales. Throughout his career as head of sales, he has developed and grown revenue and teams for a series of start-ups including One Identity, OneSpan, Proficio, RSA Security (acquired by Dell), Log Rhythm (acquired by Thoma Bravo) and Q1 Labs (acquired by IBM). He was one of the founding members at Q1 Labs where they were early pioneers in the Log Management and SEIM business. Mr. Wescott is also serving on the Advisory Board for the Strategic AI Program at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Business School.

Brendan Sullivan, CEO of Invisinet Technologies commented "We are excited to have Bobby join Invisinet. His experience and proven track-record in growing sales from early stage to mature is unmatched. He has a deep understanding of the cybersecurity market and the targeted client and partner segments which are essential to the success of achieving our revenue and organizational goals."

On his appointment, Mr. Wescott shared "My experience in SIEM, identity and the packet capture and analysis space will help expand Invisinet's penetration in the market. Identity at the network layer and cloaking at the packet level is really the next evolution of cybersecurity and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey. I look forward to growing the business at scale with new clients and key business partners."

About Invisinet Technologies

Invisinet Technologies (https://www.invisinet.com) is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in innovative solutions that protect network infrastructure and critical assets from advanced threats. Invisinet's Zero Trust software enables cloaking of network assets and enforcement of identity-based access through First Packet Authentication TM, as well as granular identity-based micro-segmentation. Originally developed for the US Department of Defense and making its way to the approved product list in 2018, Invisinet is now available in the enterprise space. With more than 15 patents and FIPS 140-2 certification, Invisinet continues to develop solutions to address the evolving advancements of cyber-attacks.

Contact Information

Brian Mehta
CMO
brian.mehta@invisinet.com
773.318.3740

SOURCE: Invisinet Technologies, LLC

