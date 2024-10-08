Candid Color Systems: Jowdy Photography, the Official Photographers of the Dallas Cowboys, Sees Unprecedented Success With NowCandid Software

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Jowdy Photography, the Official Photographers of the Dallas Cowboys, has elevated game day photography to new heights by integrating NowCandid's innovative software into their operations. The result? After 14 years of photographing these events, Jowdy Photography saw a 103% increase in sales per image during their first game day using the NowCandid system. This impressive boost underscores the transformative impact of NowCandid's technology on revenue generation.









After testing the NowCandid platform during the preseason's final game, Jowdy Photography was thrilled by the results. "We saw a huge increase in sales per image at our first game with NowCandid," said Jeff Jowdy, Founder of Jowdy Photography. "The software has changed our approach to game day photography."

NowCandid's technology has enabled Jowdy Photography to streamline its workflows, delivering a seamless experience for fans. The platform's unique features provide fans with instant access to their photos via NowCandid's private browser-based image galleries.

Opening New Opportunities

Jowdy emphasized how NowCandid has opened doors for new, previously unprofitable ventures. "There were business opportunities that we didn't pursue before because they weren't profitable or feasible," Jowdy explained. "Now, we're revisiting these opportunities that we had originally turned down."

NowCandid's intuitive platform allows photographers to handle events of all sizes and types. This versatility is what drew Jowdy Photography to integrate it into more aspects of their business, including fan experiences, and other ventures such as high school graduations and corporate event photography.

Working Smarter

The tools provided by NowCandid are designed to allow photographers to work smarter, enabling them to capture more photos while delivering high-quality, timely service to customers. "By offloading tasks like image delivery, customer support, and order fulfillment, we're able to spend more time on what we do best - taking photos," added Jowdy.

For photographers covering large events like NFL games, these tools maximize sales potential and provide a more interactive experience for fans. Instant access to photos fosters greater connection and satisfaction among the audience.

Looking Forward

With the successful integration of NowCandid, Jowdy Photography is excited to see continued success. As the Official Photographers of the Dallas Cowboys, their partnership with NowCandid highlights how innovative photography solutions can revolutionize the fan experience while propelling business growth.

About Jowdy Photography

Founded in 1987, Jowdy Photography has become a leader in digital photography for corporations, associations, special events and large venues, providing a wide range of photography services. Their extensive knowledge of photography, coupled with their understanding and utilization of the latest technology, enables them to deliver a unique blend of quality and creativity to their finished product.

About NowCandid

NowCandid is photography software designed to simplify business operations. With tools that offer customizable workflows, real-time image delivery, and a user-friendly interface, NowCandid helps photographers increase sales and improve customer satisfaction. Whether for professionals or photographers looking to expand their business, NowCandid provides everything needed to succeed in today's competitive market.

