Combining data protection and business continuity capabilities, DataCore now enhances comprehensive cyber resilience ensuring security and uninterrupted operations

As the digital world faces increasing levels of cybercrime, the European Union is instituting the NIS 2 Directive which mandates stricter security measures to protect critical infrastructure and services. In response, DataCore Software, a global leader in storage and data protection technologies, launches its new cybersecurity solution, designed to help businesses enhance their security posture and navigate the latest regulatory demands.

Enforceable from October 2024, the NIS 2 Directive will be integrated into the local laws of EU member states, expanding its scope to cover more sectors, and imposing tougher penalties for non-compliance. It outlines stringent requirements around cyber risk management, incident handling, data security, and business continuity, which are binding within EU countries and also impact their global partners.

"The stakes for cybersecurity have never been higher as businesses prepare against a surge in vulnerabilities and targeted attacks," said Abhi Dey, Chief Product Officer at DataCore. "The NIS 2 Directive isn't just about compliance-it's about reinforcing trust in the digital ecosystem. Our new cybersecurity solution is designed to equip organizations with the means to anticipate, withstand, and recover from sophisticated cyber threats while aligning with regulatory standards. We are committed to helping our customers operate their business securely and confidently, even amidst evolving cyber challenges."

Empowering Cyber Resilience

DataCore's new cybersecurity solution delivers prevention, detection, and recovery capabilities, allowing organizations to bolster their defences against malicious threat actors. With a strong emphasis on building cyber resilience, DataCore improves redundancy measures to effectively minimize downtime and data loss during disruptive events. Key aspects of the solution include:

Information Security: Safeguard data with encryption, immutability, access and authentication controls. Provide traceability for compliance with the help of data integrity checks and audit logs.

Ensure high availability with multi-way replication and facilitate recovery from remote sites during outages or cyberattacks.

DataCore's cybersecurity solution is built on the proven foundation of its data storage software, which for over two decades has ensured uninterrupted operations and unmatched data protection for customers worldwide.

Julien Guillaumou, CTO, Integra Systems, added: "One of our customers suffered a major targeted attack that destroyed their information systems, including the backup infrastructure. We had set up the DataCore's cybersecurity solution to counter for this type of attack. Using it, we were able to restart and recover all the data to seconds just before the attack."

Furthermore, organizations can leverage our solution to address a broader range of regulatory requirements, including the UK's upcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, the EU's Critical Entities Resilience (CER) Directive, and similar regulations globally.

For more information on DataCore's cybersecurity solution, please visit: datacore.com/cybersecurity

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry's most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for the core, edge, and cloud. With a comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, DataCore has helped over 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. For more information, visit datacore.com.

