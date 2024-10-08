Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
8 October 2024
EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH
We advise that on 7 October 2024, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.
The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc ("Mondi Shares") using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares ("Matching Shares").
There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
22
£14.2528
e)
Date of transaction
2024-10-07
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
22
£14.2528
e)
Date of transaction
2024-10-07
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange XLON