08.10.2024 16:22 Uhr
Admission to trading of Bercman Technologies additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-10-08 16:15 CEST --


On October 8th, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional admission to trading application of AS Bercman Technologies and
to list its 12,742 additionally issued shares, issued due to option's program
realization, on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Bercman Technologies
will be admitted to trading as of Wednesday, October 9th, or on a date close to
it. 

Thus, altogether 1,464,007 shares of Bercman Technologies (ISIN: EE3100076407)
will be traded under the trading code BERCM on or about October 9th, 2024. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
