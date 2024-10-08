Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 16:36 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tronsmart Unveils Mirtune H1 to Bring Loud Sound in Compact Size

-Built for outdoor adventurers, the Mirtune H1 delivers powerful sound in a portable design for long listening-

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart, a global brand offering better audio solutions, today announces the launch of the Mirtune H1, a portable speaker delivering loud sound despite its compact size both indoors and outdoors. The speaker features an integrated carabiner with a wide opening. With 20 hours of playtime, take it for your hike or hook it to backpack. Let the Mirtune H1 offer you premium audio on the journey.

Tronsmart Mirtune H1 Portable Outdoor Speaker

Loud Sound in Small Body

The Mirtune H1 is engineered to deliver incredibly loud and clear sound through its compact body. Weighing only 260g, it fits easily in your palm. But it won't let you down with a sound much larger than the size. Boosting punchy bass, it brings a high-quality audio experience even outdoors.

Featuring an integrated carabiner with a wide opening, the Mirtune H1 can be hooked to almost anything. Whether you are hiking along a stream or climbing a mountain, just grab it, hook it and press to play it. With a rugged design, it is sturdy enough to follow you.

Durable to Last with IPX7 Waterproof

The Mirtune H1 is a perfect partner on journeys for outdoor adventurers. With up to 20 hours of playtime, you will have endless fun. Thanks to IPX7 waterproof, you never need to worry about splashes or rain during your camping or traveling. At the beach, by the pool, in the shower, take tunes wherever you go. Wrapped in a durable exterior of fabric front and rubber back, it is rugged enough to withstand elements.

Your Tune and Your Voice

Experience 5 EQ presets via Tronsmart APP. For unique sound, manually adjust the EQ by optimizing the bass, mids and trebles to your preference. To enhance the enjoyment, pair two speakers for superior stereo sound. Enjoy hands-free calls through the built-in microphone. And get access to your phone's voice assistant (Siri or Google Assistant) directly through itself to check the weather or set reminders.

Conclusion

Coming in two colors: Steel Blue and Matte Black, Tronsmart Mirtune H1 is available on October 8th, 2024 for $29.99/€29.99/£29.99 with a discount of $5/€5/£5 for a limited time. Get it at amazon.com, tronsmart.com, and other Tronsmart authorized stores.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519479/Tronsmart_Mirtune_H1_Portable_Outdoor_Speaker.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tronsmart-unveils-mirtune-h1-to-bring-loud-sound-in-compact-size-302262704.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
