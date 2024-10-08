Award-Winning Real Estate Company Legacy Group Capital Opens Arizona Office

BELLEVUE, WA and DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Legacy Group Capital, an innovative Real Estate company with 18 years of profitable growth, has opened an Arizona Office. Arizona continues to be one of the most demographically interesting real estate markets in the country with a huge housing imbalance. Since 2010, the state's population has grown 22% while housing units have grown only 10%. These trends present a unique opportunity to bring builders, buyers, and brokers together to solve what has been deemed an acute housing shortage. Legacy Group Capital (LGC) offers innovative financial solutions that enable builders to finance new construction, prospective homeowners to purchase their first property, and existing homeowners to do much-needed upgrades. Legacy's mission is to help communities create wealth through real estate lending and investing.

Legacy CEO Scott Rerucha, "We are excited to bring our proven platform to Arizona. The data in Arizona, while different from that of the Pacific Northwest region, represents a real opportunity for common-sense lending and a focus on what we call "The Missing Middle". As we look to expand the Legacy brand, Arizona will be a great new home for our product and service lines."

Legacy has a proven track record and sterling reputation in the Pacific Northwest. Earlier this year, it kicked off a bold expansion plan with the acquisition of Rook Capital and $20M of new growth capital onboarded. With several partnerships in process, Legacy is active and looking for other partnerships in the Arizona market.

Matt Teskey, Head of the Legacy Arizona office, said, "With $500M of available capital to invest, we feel we can make a big dent in the Arizona market, which sorely needs to bring builders, brokers, loan officers, and house buyers together into one virtuous loop."

Legacy's expansion plans include several new geographies and product lines. The company continues to invest in growth and anticipates a robust 2025 as the housing market rebounds and the interest rate environment looks directionally promising.

About Legacy Group Capital

Legacy Group Capital (Legacy) is an integrated real estate company focused on community-based engagement in private lending and real estate investing. Legacy empowers homebuilders, real estate investors, homeowners, and homebuyers with a flexible lending and investment platform. The Legacy platform offers unique and creative financial products that extend beyond standard guidelines. These products encompass acquisition loans, construction loans, rehab financing, and bridge loans that all reflect our common-sense approach to lending.

Currently, Legacy works with hundreds of homebuilders, brokers and mortgage loan officers while also serving thousands of investors across five real estate investment funds with access to over $500 million in equity and debt capital.

