BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2024
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2024
- Currency election form
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Half Yearly Financial report for the period ended 30 June 2024 may also be viewed at:
www.blackrock.com/uk/brla
8 October 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire