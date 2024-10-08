Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
[08.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.10.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,746,801.00
|USD
|0
|65,560,978.58
|7.4954
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.10.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,050,202.00
|EUR
|0
|24,300,339.93
|5.9998
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.10.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,683,000.34
|10.0441
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.10.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,291,387.50
|8.2969
