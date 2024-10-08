Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Healthy Buildings Market to Be Worth $71.5 Billion by 2031--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Healthy Buildings Market' by Offering (Solutions & Tools, Hardware, Services), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal & Government), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2031.
The healthy buildings market is expected to reach $71.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031.
This market's growth is propelled by increasing awareness of air quality, occupant wellness, and mental wellbeing within building environments and rapid urbanization in emerging markets. However, the elevated costs of implementation restrain further market growth.
Additionally, the growing adoption of patient-centered design and advanced technologies in healthcare facilities, coupled with construction companies increasingly pursuing green building certifications for sustainability and health-focused environments, presents significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. On the other hand, integration with existing systems poses a significant challenge to market growth.
Moreover, the integration of IoT and AI in building management, the rise of green city initiatives, and the shift towards sustainable and smart building solutions are prominent trends driving the growth of the healthy buildings market.
Key Players:
Some of the major players studied in this report are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), DAIKIN Airconditioning (Singapore) Pte Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd.) (Singapore), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens Corporation (Germany), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Automated Logic Corporation (A Subsidiary of Carrier Global Corporation) (U.S.), Buildings IOT (U.S.), UL Solutions Inc. (U.S.), 9 Foundations, Inc. (U.S.), Allegion Plc. (Ireland), Kaiterra (Switzerland), and BuildingLogiX (U.S.).
The healthy buildings market is segmented by offering (solutions & tools {indoor air quality (IAQ), surface contamination, healthy lighting, smart care management, smart surveillance, water quality management, safety and security management, thermal comfort systems, building management systems, and other solutions}, hardware, and services) and end user (residential, commercial {office buildings, airports, fitness center, malls & cinemas, hotels & hospitality, sports & entertainment, healthcare facilities, educational institution, and retail stores}, industrial, and municipal & government). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the healthy buildings market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Key Findings in the Healthy Buildings Market Study:
By offering, the services segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of healthy building services to enhance indoor air quality, the rising utilization of HVAC hygiene and ventilation management services in residential buildings, and the increasing integration of soft and hard floor maintenance services in commercial spaces are key factors expected to contribute to the rapid growth of this segment.
By end user, the commercial segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of healthy lighting solutions in hotels & hospitality to create a welcoming ambiance that enhances guest moods and purchasing behavior, along with the growing use of healthy building solutions in retail stores to promote well-being & customer loyalty, encourage repeat visits, and generate positive reviews, are key factors expected to contribute to the rapid growth of this segment.
By geography, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, evolving regulations, rising public demand for healthier living environments, and the growing adoption of healthy building principles in residential projects across Asia-Pacific-emphasizing natural light, green spaces, and improved air quality-are expected to contribute to the rapid growth of this segment.
Scope of the Report:
Healthy Buildings Market Assessment-by Offering
- Solutions & Tools
- Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)
- Surface Contamination
- Healthy Lighting
- Smart Care Management
- Smart Surveillance
- Water Quality Management
- Safety and Security Management
- Thermal Comfort Systems
- Building Management Systems
- Other Solutions
- Hardware
- Services
Healthy Buildings Market Assessment-by End User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Office Buildings
- Airports
- Fitness Centre
- Malls & Cinemas
- Hotels & Hospitality
- Sports & Entertainment
- Healthcare Facilities
- Educational Institutions
- Retail Stores
- Industrial
- Municipal & Government
Refrigerants Market Assessment-by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Healthy Buildings Market Research Summary:
Particulars
Details
Number of Pages
250
Format
Forecast Period
2024-2031
Base Year
2023
CAGR (Value)
4.9 %
Market Size (Value)
USD 71.5 Billion by 2031
Segments Covered
By Offering
By End User
Countries Covered
North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
Key Companies
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), DAIKIN Airconditioning (Singapore) Pte Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd.) (Singapore), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens Corporation (Germany), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany), Delta Electronics, Inc.(Taiwan), Automated Logic Corporation (A Subsidiary of Carrier Global Corporation) (U.S.), Buildings IOT (U.S.), UL Solutions Inc.(U.S.), 9 Foundations, Inc. (U.S.), Allegion Plc. (Ireland), Kaiterra (Switzerland), and BuildingLogiX (U.S.).
