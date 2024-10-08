Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Healthy Buildings Market to Be Worth $71.5 Billion by 2031--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Healthy Buildings Market' by Offering (Solutions & Tools, Hardware, Services), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal & Government), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2031.

The healthy buildings market is expected to reach $71.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2031.



Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Healthy Buildings Market - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6010

This market's growth is propelled by increasing awareness of air quality, occupant wellness, and mental wellbeing within building environments and rapid urbanization in emerging markets. However, the elevated costs of implementation restrain further market growth.

Additionally, the growing adoption of patient-centered design and advanced technologies in healthcare facilities, coupled with construction companies increasingly pursuing green building certifications for sustainability and health-focused environments, presents significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. On the other hand, integration with existing systems poses a significant challenge to market growth.

Moreover, the integration of IoT and AI in building management, the rise of green city initiatives, and the shift towards sustainable and smart building solutions are prominent trends driving the growth of the healthy buildings market.

Learn About the Top Companies Influencing Market Dynamics (Download Free Sample) -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6010



Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), DAIKIN Airconditioning (Singapore) Pte Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd.) (Singapore), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens Corporation (Germany), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Automated Logic Corporation (A Subsidiary of Carrier Global Corporation) (U.S.), Buildings IOT (U.S.), UL Solutions Inc. (U.S.), 9 Foundations, Inc. (U.S.), Allegion Plc. (Ireland), Kaiterra (Switzerland), and BuildingLogiX (U.S.).

The healthy buildings market is segmented by offering (solutions & tools {indoor air quality (IAQ), surface contamination, healthy lighting, smart care management, smart surveillance, water quality management, safety and security management, thermal comfort systems, building management systems, and other solutions}, hardware, and services) and end user (residential, commercial {office buildings, airports, fitness center, malls & cinemas, hotels & hospitality, sports & entertainment, healthcare facilities, educational institution, and retail stores}, industrial, and municipal & government). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the healthy buildings market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6010

Key Findings in the Healthy Buildings Market Study:

By offering, the services segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of healthy building services to enhance indoor air quality, the rising utilization of HVAC hygiene and ventilation management services in residential buildings, and the increasing integration of soft and hard floor maintenance services in commercial spaces are key factors expected to contribute to the rapid growth of this segment.

By end user, the commercial segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of healthy lighting solutions in hotels & hospitality to create a welcoming ambiance that enhances guest moods and purchasing behavior, along with the growing use of healthy building solutions in retail stores to promote well-being & customer loyalty, encourage repeat visits, and generate positive reviews, are key factors expected to contribute to the rapid growth of this segment.

By geography, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, evolving regulations, rising public demand for healthier living environments, and the growing adoption of healthy building principles in residential projects across Asia-Pacific-emphasizing natural light, green spaces, and improved air quality-are expected to contribute to the rapid growth of this segment.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/26807260

Scope of the Report:

Healthy Buildings Market Assessment-by Offering

Solutions & Tools Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Surface Contamination Healthy Lighting Smart Care Management Smart Surveillance Water Quality Management Safety and Security Management Thermal Comfort Systems Building Management Systems Other Solutions

Hardware

Services

Healthy Buildings Market Assessment-by End User

Residential

Commercial Office Buildings Airports Fitness Centre Malls & Cinemas Hotels & Hospitality Sports & Entertainment Healthcare Facilities Educational Institutions Retail Stores

Industrial

Municipal & Government

Refrigerants Market Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Singapore Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse More Related Reports:

Building Automation Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering (HVAC Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, Lighting Systems, Energy Management Systems), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Sector (Residential, Commercial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/building-automation-market-5857

Smart Building Market by Offering (Solution (Energy Management, Infrastructure Management, Safety & Security Management, Network Management) & Services), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-building-market-5372

Green Building Materials Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type, Product (Exterior, Interior), Application (Roofing, Siding, Insulation, Flooring), Sector (Residential, Commercial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/green-building-materials-market-5985

Healthy Buildings Market Research Summary:

Particulars Details Number of Pages 250 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024-2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 4.9 % Market Size (Value) USD 71.5 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Offering Solutions & Tools

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)



Surface Contamination



Healthy Lighting



Smart Care Management



Smart Surveillance



Water Quality Management



Safety and Security Management



Thermal Comfort Systems



Building Management Systems



Other Solutions

Hardware

Services By End User Residential

Commercial

Office Buildings



Airports



Fitness Centre



Malls & Cinemas



Hotels & Hospitality



Sports & Entertainment



Healthcare Facilities



Educational Institutions



Retail Stores

Industrial

Municipal & Government Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Key Companies Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), DAIKIN Airconditioning (Singapore) Pte Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd.) (Singapore), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens Corporation (Germany), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany), Delta Electronics, Inc.(Taiwan), Automated Logic Corporation (A Subsidiary of Carrier Global Corporation) (U.S.), Buildings IOT (U.S.), UL Solutions Inc.(U.S.), 9 Foundations, Inc. (U.S.), Allegion Plc. (Ireland), Kaiterra (Switzerland), and BuildingLogiX (U.S.).

Browse More Insights -

Dental 3D Printing Material Market - The Dental 3D Printing Materials Market is Projected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 27.3% From 2024 to 2031

Scada Market - The SCADA Market is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2031.

IoT Security Market - The IoT Security Market is expected to reach $59.16 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Smart Water Management Market - Explore the Smart Water Management Market, expected to hit $69.60 billion by 2030 with a 14.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Discover growth drivers and trends.

Smart Transportation Market - The global Smart Transportation Market is expected to reach $52.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Collagen Casings Market - The Collagen Casings Market is expected to reach $2.31 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2031.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog -https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1243/healthy-buildings-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthy-buildings-market-to-be-worth-71-5-billion-by-2031exclusive-report-by-meticulous-research-302270279.html