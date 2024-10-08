Yum! Brands Continues To Make Progress on Reducing Carbon, Improving Packaging and Removing Barriers

Parent Company of KFC Taco Bell Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill publishes its annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report.

Today, Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) released its annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, detailing its advancements in reducing carbon emissions, improving packaging and removing barriers. The Company has a longstanding dedication to responsible business practices, investing strategically in its three priority pillars of People, Food and Planet, which are part of its Good Growth strategy. The strategy is grounded on the idea that the Good priorities and the Growth priorities are closely intertwined and enablers of one another.

"In 2023, we experienced a year of remarkable growth and remained focused on greenhouse gas reduction, sustainable packaging and having a positive community impact," said Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs. "Our Good Growth strategy has propelled our sales and restaurant development, which allows us to invest more in areas like renewable energy, supplier pilot programs and technical training for at-risk youth in our communities - the Growth advances the Good."

This report highlights Yum!'s key accomplishments toward building a more sustainable and equitable world, which has led to its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, recognition as one of TIME Magazine's Best Companies for Future Leaders and named to the USA Today's 2023 America's Climate Leaders list.

"We made significant progress in 2023 across our global citizenship and sustainability agenda, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead," said Yum! Brands Chief Government Affairs & Sustainability Officer Jon Hixson. "We believe in the power of collaboration to make positive change, and we continue to work closely with our stakeholders and partners to develop innovative solutions and share learnings that drive advancements."

Highlights from Yum!'s new Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report include:

People

- In 2023, 44% of global corporate leadership roles were held by women, up from the 2018 baseline of 33%.

- In 2023, over 7,100 restaurant general managers and assistant restaurant general managers on six continents completed Leading With Heart through Heartstyles, Yum!'s signature leadership and personal development program.

- Since 2020, Yum! has reached 204,000 people and utilized and/or committed $71 million of funding for over 30 community impact programs designed to remove barriers through its Unlocking Opportunity Initiative.

Food

- In 2023, over 70% of Yum!-approved suppliers achieved Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Certification.

- Sourced over 90% cage-free eggs for the 25,000 restaurants with a 2026 goal.

- Endorsed the Antimicrobial Use Stewardship Principles in Poultry, supporting an initiative that includes over 40% of global poultry meat production.

Planet

- On track to achieve Yum!'s 2030 emission reduction goals across both Scopes 1 and 2, as well as Scope 3 as it relates to energy emissions from franchisee-owned restaurants.

- Advanced Yum!'s sustainable supply chain work with KFC Europe committing to source 100% sustainable soy by 2025 and Pizza Hut decreasing emissions by 10% in the milk used for its cheese by improving cattle feed.

- Invested in sustainable packaging and infrastructure with Taco Bell expanding its recycling program with TerraCycle beyond its own sauce packets and Habit Burger & Grill reducing paper usage with new takeout bags.

For more information and to view Yum! Brands' latest Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report visit www.yum.com/impact.

About Yum! Brands, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 59,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company's concepts - KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger & Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2024, CDP, a global organization that runs a leading sustainability disclosure program, ranked Yum! with Climate Change and Water Security scores of A-, and all of Yum!'s CDP scores were a B or higher. Yum! was also named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and the company was recognized among TIME Magazine's list of Best Companies for Future Leaders, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies and USA Today's America's Climate Leaders. Yum! also received widespread recognition in 2023, including being listed on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity. In addition, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises Ranking for 2023.





