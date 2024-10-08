CELUS, developer of the leading AI-assisted electronics design platform used by developers and engineers globally, announced today it has opened a new commercial headquarters in Austin, TX to better support electronics component suppliers and technology product manufacturers in North America. Situated in downtown Austin, CELUS leverages the city's reputation as 'Silicon Hills'-a thriving tech hub-and its central location, which provides easy access to both CELUS platform users and component supplier customers.

The CELUS Design Platform simplifies and accelerates the design process by automated, AI-driven recommendations capable of evaluating the 600 million-plus components available to electronics engineers. The platform enables users to go from design requirements to schematic in less than an hour. Designers input their technical requirements and other objectives such as environmental or design constraints, then the CELUS Design Platform's proprietary AI algorithms analyze specs and capabilities of available components to offer guided suggestions. With electronic devices typically containing from 200 to 1,000 individual components, using CELUS radically shortens the time it takes to bring new projects from concept to reality-and to market. This provides component suppliers and tech manufacturers with greater access to a wider customer base, increased orders for their components, and enhanced visibility and promotion of preferred parts.

"Some of the world's top tech companies are based in Austin, or have significant presences here, so this community was the obvious choice for our North America team," said Rob Telson, CELUS Vice President of Global Sales. "This office will serve as our commercial HQ as we look to additional global markets and expand our reach to end users and component suppliers around the world."

Austin will be the home base for a team including in-house engineers, marketing, sales, and administrative staff. Its executive offices will remain in Munich, Germany with a design center in Porto, Portugal.

Component suppliers and manufacturers interested in learning more about the CELUS Design Platform can contact sales@celus.io.

About CELUS

Founded by a team of engineers and backed by an advisory board of top industry experts, CELUS GmbH is revolutionizing electronics design while fostering collaboration and innovation within the $1.4 trillion electronic component industry. CELUS provides a unique ecosystem uniting component manufacturers, distributors, EDA suppliers and engineers to enable better, faster development cycles, cost savings and increasing revenue opportunities. The pioneering CELUS Design Platform uses AI-driven automation, its proprietary CUBO component knowledge base, and comprehensive design resources to transform technical requirements into schematics in record time so developers and engineers can bring projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision. The company is based in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Porto, Portugal and Austin, Texas. For more information, to access the CELUS Design Platform, or to become a CUBO Partner visit www.celus.io.

