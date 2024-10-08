Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2024 17:36 Uhr
16 Leser
Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale.

A total of 23 bids for ISK 10,660m were received in the series LBANK CBI 30 at 3.94%-4.08% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 9,480m were accepted in the series at 4.00% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 39,160m.

Settlement date will be 15 October 2024.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn.is.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
