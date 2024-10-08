DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Oct-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 8 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 67,228 Highest price paid per share: 132.50p Lowest price paid per share: 130.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.8684p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,545,574 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,545,574) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 131.8684p 67,228

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 4900 130.50 08:21:03 00071696378TRLO0 XLON 565 130.50 08:21:03 00071696379TRLO0 XLON 565 130.50 08:21:03 00071696380TRLO0 XLON 5815 130.00 08:29:03 00071697206TRLO0 XLON 1146 131.00 09:36:03 00071701804TRLO0 XLON 893 131.00 09:36:03 00071701805TRLO0 XLON 806 131.00 09:36:03 00071701806TRLO0 XLON 7729 131.00 09:36:03 00071701807TRLO0 XLON 4992 132.50 16:22:18 00071722553TRLO0 XLON 1 132.50 16:22:18 00071722554TRLO0 XLON 3017 132.50 16:22:23 00071722575TRLO0 XLON 5625 132.50 16:22:23 00071722576TRLO0 XLON 2214 132.50 16:22:23 00071722577TRLO0 XLON 26841 132.50 16:22:23 00071722578TRLO0 XLON 849 132.50 16:22:33 00071722600TRLO0 XLON 159 132.50 16:22:33 00071722601TRLO0 XLON 1111 132.50 16:22:35 00071722602TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

