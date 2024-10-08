Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - LAFLEUR MINERALS INC. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: WPNNF) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated September 5, 2024, the Company has issued an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") as partial exercise of its option (the "Option") to acquire 100% interest in and to (i) 24 mining claims located in Carpentier Township and Barraute Township in the Province of Quebec (the "Prospectus Property"), and (ii) 52 mining claims located in the Carpentier Township, Barraute Township, and La Morandiere Township in the Province of Quebec (the "Sekhon Property", together with the Prospectus Property, the "Property"). The Shares were issued at a deemed price equal to $0.3556 per Share. The Company obtained the Option to acquire the Property pursuant to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") entered into among the Company, Prospectus Capital Inc., Sukhdeep Sekhon, Fiona Hanson, and Elaine Cooper. Further details pertaining to the Property and the Agreement are set forth in the Company's September 5th news release.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: WPNNF) is focused on the acquisition and development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project, which has significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is over 15,000 hectares (150 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several others. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential.

LaFleur is currently acquiring high-resolution airborne geophysics (mag VLF-EM) to help identify mineralized structures at Swanson and completing detailed soil surveys and prospecting/geological mapping for the purpose of drill hole targeting with the goal to commence diamond drilling on several targets within the next several months. Lafleur Minerals is also actively exploring its Mazerac Lithium Property adjacent to Power Metals' Mazerac Lithium Property.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

