DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: CD47 Inhibitors Market Projected to Grow Significantly with Emerging Cancer Therapies by 2034 | DelveInsight

The CD47 inhibitors market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the near future, driven by the anticipated launch of late-stage pipeline drugs like evorpacept, the growing number of CD47 inhibitors undergoing clinical trials, and the rising collaborations among companies for the development of CD47 inhibitor drugs.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's CD47 Inhibitors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging CD47 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted CD47 inhibitors market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the CD47 Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of CD47 inhibitors in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

Leading CD47 inhibitor companies such as ALX Oncology, Phanes Therapeutics, Pfizer, Akeso Biopharma, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, and others are developing novel CD47 inhibitors that can be available in the CD47 inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel CD47 inhibitors that can be available in the CD47 inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key CD47 inhibitors in the pipeline include Evorpacept + Herceptin + Cyramza + Paclitaxel, Evorpacept + Pembrolizumab, PT217, maplirpacept (TTI-622), ligufalimab (AK117), IMM01 , and others.

and others. In June 2024, SL-172154 received FDA Orphan Drug Designation in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. SL-172154 is an investigational activity-regulated cytoskeleton-associated protein (ARC) fusion protein that inhibits the checkpoint interaction of CD47/SIRPa and activates the CD40 costimulatory receptor. The agent is designed to boost the antitumor immune response in patients with advanced cancer.

received FDA Orphan Drug Designation in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. SL-172154 is an investigational activity-regulated cytoskeleton-associated protein (ARC) fusion protein that inhibits the checkpoint interaction of CD47/SIRPa and activates the CD40 costimulatory receptor. The agent is designed to boost the antitumor immune response in patients with advanced cancer. In July 2022, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Evorpacept for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and in August 2022, Fast Track Designation for Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the CD47 inhibitors market share @ CD47 Inhibitors Market Report

CD47 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The market for CD47 inhibitors is evolving rapidly as these novel therapeutics gain traction in oncology for their potential to evade the "don't eat me" signal in cancer cells, thereby enhancing the immune system's ability to eliminate tumors. One of the most prominent factors influencing the CD47 inhibitors market is the robust pipeline of investigational drugs. Numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in developing CD47-targeting therapies, with several candidates in various stages of clinical trials. These include both monoclonal antibodies and small molecules designed to block the interaction between CD47 on cancer cells and SIRPa on macrophages. The progress of these clinical trials and the potential for positive outcomes are generating substantial interest and anticipation within the market.

However, the CD47 inhibitors market also faces several challenges. The first is the complexity of ensuring the selective targeting of cancer cells without affecting normal cells, as CD47 is widely expressed in many tissues. Additionally, there are concerns about potential side effects, such as anemia, due to the role of CD47 in red blood cell regulation. Regulatory hurdles and the need for extensive clinical validation pose further challenges, as companies must demonstrate both the efficacy and safety of these novel therapies before they can gain market approval.

The competitive landscape is another dynamic aspect of this market. Major pharmaceutical companies are vying for leadership, often through strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their portfolios with CD47-targeting assets. This competition is likely to intensify as more companies enter the fray and as the leading candidates approach late-stage clinical trials and potential commercialization. As a result, the market dynamics are expected to shift rapidly, with potential blockbuster drugs emerging shortly.

CD47 Inhibitors Treatment Market

Therapies targeting CD47, such as antibody-based treatments, CAR T-cell therapy, and combination approaches, have demonstrated the potential to boost anti-tumor immunity and enhance clinical outcomes. CD47-targeted immunotherapies work by disrupting the "don't eat me" signal between CD47 on cancer cells and SIRPa on myeloid cells. This disruption is often achieved using blocking antibodies or small molecules that inhibit this interaction, leading to increased phagocytosis of cancer cells by macrophages and stimulating an anti-tumor immune response. Preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials have yielded promising results with CD47 inhibitors across various cancer types, including leukemia, lymphoma, breast cancer, and others.

Learn more about the FDA-approved CD47 inhibitors @ CD47 Inhibitors Drugs

Key Emerging CD47 Inhibitors and Companies

Several key players, including ALX Oncology, Phanes Therapeutics, Shattuck Labs, and others, are involved in developing drugs for CD47 inhibitors for various indications such as gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, head and neck cancer, small cell lung cancer, and others.

Evorpacept is a distinct anti-CD47 blocker characterized by its inactive Fc effector function. In clinical trials, it has shown a significantly improved safety profile compared to other anti-CD47 molecules with active Fc components. This improved safety allows for higher dosing and minimal overlapping toxicity, particularly in combination therapies for which it was designed. Known also as ALX148, Evorpacept is expected to have a broad therapeutic window, effectively blocking the "don't eat me" and "don't activate T-cell" signals on cancer cells, thereby enhancing the immune response when used in combination with widely used anti-cancer agents.

PT217 is a bispecific antibody targeting human DLL3 and CD47, developed by Phanes Therapeutics. It is currently undergoing clinical trials for treating small-cell lung cancer, gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine carcinoma, among other conditions. The FDA has granted PT217 orphan drug designation for SCLC and fast-track designation for extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC) with disease progression after platinum chemotherapy, with or without a checkpoint inhibitor.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CD47 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CD47 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about CD47 inhibitors clinical trials, visit @ CD47 Inhibitors Treatment Drugs

CD47 Inhibitors Overview

CD47 inhibitors are a class of therapeutic agents designed to block the interaction between CD47, a transmembrane protein expressed on the surface of many cells, and its receptor, signal regulatory protein alpha (SIRPa), found on phagocytic cells like macrophages. CD47 functions as a "don't eat me" signal by binding to SIRPa, which helps cells evade immune destruction. In cancer, many tumor cells overexpress CD47, allowing them to escape immune surveillance and persist in the body. By inhibiting CD47, these therapies aim to disrupt this protective signal, thereby enabling the immune system, particularly macrophages, to recognize and engulf the cancer cells, leading to tumor clearance.

The development of CD47 inhibitors has shown promising results in preclinical studies and early clinical trials, particularly in hematologic malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. These inhibitors are often used in combination with other therapies, such as chemotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibitors, to enhance their efficacy. However, CD47 is also expressed in healthy cells, including red blood cells, which can lead to on-target, off-tumor side effects like anemia. Therefore, ongoing research is focused on optimizing the therapeutic window of CD47 inhibitors, minimizing adverse effects, and exploring biomarkers to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from these treatments.

CD47 Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The CD47 inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool for CD47 Inhibitors in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors

CD47 Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 CD47 Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key CD47 Inhibitors Companies ALX Oncology, Phanes Therapeutics, Pfizer, Akeso Biopharma, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, and others Key CD47 Inhibitors Evorpacept + Herceptin + Cyramza + Paclitaxel, Evorpacept + Pembrolizumab, PT217, maplirpacept (TTI-622), ligufalimab (AK117), IMM01, and others

Scope of the CD47 Inhibitors Market Report

CD47 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: CD47 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

CD47 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies CD47 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CD47 Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CD47 Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CD47 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about CD47 inhibitors in development @ CD47 Inhibitors Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary of CD47 Inhibitors 4. Key Events 5. Market Forecast Methodology 6. CD47 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2020 6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7. CD47 Inhibitors: Background and Overview 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Evolution of CD47 Inhibitors 7.3. Treatment 8. Target Patient Pool 8.1. Key Findings 8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3. Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors in the 7MM 8.3.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for CD47 Inhibitors in Selected Indications in the 7MM 8.3.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors in the 7MM 8.4. Epidemiology Scenario in the US 8.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors in the US 8.4.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for CD47 Inhibitors in Selected Indications in the US 8.4.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors in the US 8.5. Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK 8.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors in EU4 and the UK 8.5.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for CD47 Inhibitors in Selected Indications in EU4 and the UK 8.5.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors in EU4 and the UK 8.6. Epidemiology Scenario in Japan 8.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors in Japan 8.6.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for CD47 Inhibitors in Selected Indications in Japan 8.6.3. Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CD47 Inhibitors in Japan 9. Emerging Therapies 9.1. Key Competitors 9.2. Evorpacept (ALX148): ALX Oncology 9.2.1. Product Description 9.2.2. Other developmental activities 9.2.3. Clinical development 9.2.4. Safety and efficacy 9.3. PT217: Phanes Therapeutics 9.3.1. Product Description 9.3.2. Other developmental activities 9.3.3. Clinical development 9.3.4. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 10. CD47 Inhibitor: Seven Major Market Analysis 10.1. Key Findings 10.2. Market Outlook 10.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions 10.4. Total Market Size of CD47 inhibitors in the 7MM 10.5. Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors by Indication in the7MM 10.6. The United States Market Size 10.6.1. Total Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors in the United States 10.6.2. Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors by Indication in the United States 10.6.3. Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors by Therapies in the United States 10.7. EU4 and the UK Market Size 10.7.1. Total Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors in EU4 and the UK 10.7.2. Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors by Indication in EU4 and the UK 10.7.3. Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 10.8. Japan Market Size 10.8.1. Total Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors in Japan 10.8.2. Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors by Indication in Japan 10.8.3. Market Size of CD47 Inhibitors by Therapies in Japan 11. Market Access and Reimbursement 12. SWOT Analysis 13. KOL Views 14. Unmet Needs 15. Appendix 15.1. Bibliography 15.2. Report Methodology 16. DelveInsight Capabilities 17. Disclaimer 18. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Head and Neck Cancer Market

Head and Neck Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key head and neck cancer companies, including CEL-SCI, Junshi Biosciences, Coherus, Exelixis, Immutep S.A.S., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, BeiGene, Akeso, Chia Tai-Tianqing, Kura Oncology, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, among others.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provide comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key head and neck cancer companies, including Debiopharm, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, QBiotics Group Limited, Memgen, Inc., BioNTech, Alentis Therapeutics AG, Beijing CorreGene Biotechnology, Coordination Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd., Coherus Biosciences, Inc., among others.

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Market

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer companies, including Eisai, Merck AbbVie, among others.

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provide comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer companies, including Eisai Co Ltd, Sinocelltech, Merck, Nanobiotix, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Adlai Nortye Biopharma, BioNTech, PDS Biotechnology, Shanghai Miracogen, Incyte Corporation, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, NATCO Pharma, Agenus, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Cue Biopharma, AbbVie, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cd47-inhibitors-market-projected-to-grow-significantly-with-emerging-cancer-therapies-by-2034--delveinsight-302269548.html