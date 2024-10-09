New partnership expands Laserfiche's global footprint and brings leading enterprise content management (ECM) and business process automation solutions to the Eastern European region

Laserfiche the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation today announced that Romanian-based IT consultancy Matricia Solutions has joined the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program. By partnering with Laserfiche, Matricia will bring best-in-class intelligent data capture, document and records management, integrations, information governance and AI-powered process automation to Eastern Europe.

"Laserfiche's commitment to developing a trusted and innovative platform makes the company an ideal partner for Matricia and our customers and prospects," said Horia Negulescu, founder and CEO of Matricia Solutions. "Organizations need a platform that is flexible and intuitive, with proven ROI, and Laserfiche has a successful track record in transforming companies in every industry. Laserfiche will be a game changer for the Eastern European region."

Laserfiche offers cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployment models, and focuses on empowering customers with scalable and low-code/no-code solutions that address businesses' process automation and document management needs. Laserfiche's customer-centric approach guides its product development, which incorporates easy-to-use solutions that can be customized to meet organizational and regulatory requirements.

"Matricia's technical expertise and knowledge of Eastern Europe, coupled with the power of Laserfiche software, will help customers remove barriers to growth and achieve short time to value," said Vicki VanValin, vice president of sales at Laserfiche. "We're proud to partner with a leading solution provider in the region that aligns with our innovative approach to digital transformation."

In 2024, Laserfiche was named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix for Content Services and Collaboration for the ninth consecutive year. Among the vendors evaluated, Laserfiche ranked the highest overall in both functionality and usability.

Learn more about Matricia Solutions: https://matricia.ro/ro/.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations globally to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog X LinkedIn Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008626689/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Linda Domingo

Communications Director, Laserfiche

Linda.domingo@laserfiche.com +1 562-988-1688 x 234