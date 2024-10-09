We Are Innovation (WAI) published a Briefing Paper titled "The EU's Smoke-Free Future and the Role of Innovation Findings from the Special Eurobarometer 539" The paper explores how the EU is far from achieving a smoke-free status unless its strategies against smoking are revised.

The Eurobarometer's findings showed that 24% of Europeans still smoke, placing the EU significantly behind its goal of becoming "smoke-free" by 2040. Global public health experts define a country as "smoke-free" when its smoking prevalence is of 5% or less. The slow rate of smoking decline suggests that this scenario may not be reached until 2100, i.e., 60 years later. However, some success stories are keeping hope alive.

Countries that enable smokers to move and stay away from cigarettes, through progressive regulatory frameworks for alternative products, are witnessing more significant decreases in their smoking rates. This is the case of Sweden, where smoking rates have been in freefall since 2006, and Czechia and Greece more recently. On the other hand, countries that do not endorse the role of innovation, like Estonia, have seen the opposite trend.

This is consistent with research conducted outside the EU. The decline of smoking rates in the UK, Switzerland, the USA, New Zealand, and Japan are linked to an uptake of vaping and tobacco heating products, among others.

WAI's analysis suggests that innovative products act as an "off-ramp" to quit smoking, rather than an "on-ramp" for non-smokers to start using nicotine.

A smart regulatory environment for alternative products may have further benefits, like stimulating economic growth through enhancing entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation. It can also help reduce health disparities, as lower-income groups tend to smoke more.

The briefing paper suggests that the EU's path toward a "smoke-free" future should include a reassessment of the current policies and a combination of traditional measures and programs with innovative alternatives to smoking. Prioritising the accessibility, acceptability, and affordability of diverse options to help with cessation can be the key.

