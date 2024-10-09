Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
09.10.24
08:04 Uhr
2,005 Euro
-0,035
-1,72 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
09.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
09 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 08 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
                            EUR2.0500 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.7120 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.0350     GBP1.7040 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0429     GBP1.7089

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,519,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,313      2.0400        XDUB     13:44:26      00029289769TRDU1 
13,266      2.0450        XDUB     14:42:04      00029290254TRDU1 
2,018      2.0450        XDUB     14:42:04      00029290253TRDU1 
2,298      2.0450        XDUB     14:42:04      00029290252TRDU1 
1,993      2.0400        XDUB     14:49:45      00029290625TRDU1 
1,459      2.0400        XDUB     14:49:45      00029290624TRDU1 
1,975      2.0450        XDUB     14:55:04      00029290725TRDU1 
1,918      2.0450        XDUB     14:55:04      00029290724TRDU1 
2,259      2.0450        XDUB     14:56:52      00029290763TRDU1 
2,320      2.0450        XDUB     15:10:09      00029290941TRDU1 
3,020      2.0500        XDUB     15:11:38      00029290985TRDU1 
1,170      2.0500        XDUB     15:11:38      00029290984TRDU1 
1,250      2.0450        XDUB     15:14:17      00029291015TRDU1 
15        2.0450        XDUB     15:14:17      00029291014TRDU1 
1,058      2.0450        XDUB     15:14:17      00029291016TRDU1 
2,220      2.0350        XDUB     15:25:28      00029291210TRDU1 
2,038      2.0350        XDUB     15:25:28      00029291209TRDU1 
482       2.0400        XDUB     15:38:25      00029291355TRDU1 
1,500      2.0400        XDUB     15:38:25      00029291354TRDU1 
81        2.0400        XDUB     15:38:25      00029291353TRDU1 
1,077      2.0450        XDUB     15:47:32      00029291446TRDU1 
1,700      2.0450        XDUB     15:47:32      00029291445TRDU1 
494       2.0450        XDUB     15:47:32      00029291444TRDU1 
827       2.0450        XDUB     15:50:09      00029291479TRDU1 
1,110      2.0450        XDUB     15:50:09      00029291478TRDU1 
344       2.0450        XDUB     15:50:09      00029291477TRDU1 
703       2.0400        XDUB     15:52:11      00029291508TRDU1 
2,540      2.0400        XDUB     15:52:11      00029291507TRDU1 
2,540      2.0400        XDUB     15:52:11      00029291506TRDU1 
1,931      2.0350        XDUB     15:59:30      00029291617TRDU1 
1,310      2.0400        XDUB     16:11:17      00029291824TRDU1 
706       2.0400        XDUB     16:11:17      00029291823TRDU1 
2,189      2.0400        XDUB     16:11:17      00029291822TRDU1 
1,930      2.0400        XDUB     16:11:17      00029291821TRDU1 
2,025      2.0400        XDUB     16:11:17      00029291819TRDU1 
2,273      2.0450        XDUB     16:16:19      00029291888TRDU1 
1,986      2.0450        XDUB     16:21:19      00029291958TRDU1 
2,662      2.0450        XDUB     16:27:34      00029292086TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,023      1.7060        XLON     13:52:07      00029289844TRDU1 
6,117      1.7100        XLON     14:59:07      00029290798TRDU1 
6,126      1.7100        XLON     14:59:07      00029290797TRDU1 
2,286      1.7080        XLON     15:52:11      00029291505TRDU1 
684       1.7040        XLON     15:52:55      00029291513TRDU1 
2,329      1.7060        XLON     16:11:17      00029291818TRDU1 
2,198      1.7060        XLON     16:11:17      00029291820TRDU1 
637       1.7120        XLON     16:27:08      00029292079TRDU1 
1,300      1.7120        XLON     16:27:08      00029292078TRDU1 
1,300      1.7120        XLON     16:27:08      00029292077TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  351691 
EQS News ID:  2004601 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2004601&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
