One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of Victoria Road, Eccleshill

09 October 2024 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (Zentra Group PLC) ("OHG" or "the Company") Practical Completion of Victoria Road, Eccleshill One Heritage Group PLC, rebranded as Zentra Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company"), the UK-based residential developer, development manager, and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce the practical completion of its first housing development, Victoria Road in Eccleshill, West Yorkshire. This development consists of 24 high specification 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes situated 3.5 miles from Bradford and 9.5 miles from Leeds, with excellent connectivity. The release of this site was facilitated by its former occupier relocating to a more suitable location which allowed for future expansion within the Bradford district, thereby helping to retain valuable jobs within the borough. Construction work was recently completed by principal contractor Jack Lunn, with contributions from the following team: Acanthus WSM Architects, ABA Consulting (Structural Engineers), Crookes Walker (M&E consultants), and Cushman & Wakefield (Employer's agent). Sales and marketing has commenced through WW Estates and William H Brown estate agents. Jason Upton, CEO of Zentra Group PLC, commented: "We are delighted to complete Victoria Road, Eccleshill, our first new build housing project and the first to be delivered under our newly launched Zentra Homes brand. This represents an important milestone in our ongoing expansion and commitment to delivering high-quality residential developments." Contacts One Heritage Group PLC (rebranded as Zentra Group PLC) Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Robert Holbrook Head of Finance Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group (Rebranded as Zentra Group) Zentra Group is a property development and management company. We focus on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. We are a team of dedicated and experienced professionals with a proven track record in complex property development and investment. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://zentragroup.co.uk/

October 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)