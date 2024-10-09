Anzeige
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
DJ One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of Victoria Road, Eccleshill 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of Victoria Road, Eccleshill 
09-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
09 October 2024 
 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (Zentra Group PLC) 
("OHG" or "the Company") 
Practical Completion of Victoria Road, Eccleshill 
 
One Heritage Group PLC, rebranded as Zentra Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company"), the UK-based residential developer, 
development manager, and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce the practical 
completion of its first housing development, Victoria Road in Eccleshill, West Yorkshire. 
This development consists of 24 high specification 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes situated 3.5 miles from Bradford and 9.5 
miles from Leeds, with excellent connectivity. 
The release of this site was facilitated by its former occupier relocating to a more suitable location which allowed 
for future expansion within the Bradford district, thereby helping to retain valuable jobs within the borough. 
Construction work was recently completed by principal contractor Jack Lunn, with contributions from the following team: 
Acanthus WSM Architects, ABA Consulting (Structural Engineers), Crookes Walker (M&E consultants), and Cushman & 
Wakefield (Employer's agent). 
Sales and marketing has commenced through WW Estates and William H Brown estate agents. 
Jason Upton, CEO of Zentra Group PLC, commented: "We are delighted to complete Victoria Road, Eccleshill, our first new 
build housing project and the first to be delivered under our newly launched Zentra Homes brand. This represents an 
important milestone in our ongoing expansion and commitment to delivering high-quality residential developments." 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group PLC (rebranded as Zentra Group PLC) 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Robert Holbrook 
Head of Finance 
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About One Heritage Group (Rebranded as Zentra Group) 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company. We focus on the residential sector primarily in the 
North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. 
We are a team of dedicated and experienced professionals with a proven track record in complex property development and 
investment. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://zentragroup.co.uk/ 
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  351685 
EQS News ID:  2004543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
