Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
09.10.24
08:04 Uhr
3,925 Euro
-0,030
-0,76 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
09.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 08 October 2024, it purchased 
a total of 360,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 08/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   360,000 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          3.93 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         3.99 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  3.9605

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 218,085,145 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 218,085,145 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
628              3.9350         08:02:02         1J4X9UUFS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,256             3.9350         08:02:02         1J4X9UUFU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
628              3.9350         08:02:02         1J4X9UUFT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
252              3.9500         08:13:30         1J4X9UV19        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,950             3.9500         08:13:30         1J4X9UV1A        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,363             3.9500         08:13:30         1J4X9UV1C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
161              3.9500         08:13:30         1J4X9UV1B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,459             3.9500         08:14:19         1J4X9UV2D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,459             3.9500         08:14:19         1J4X9UV2E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,436             3.9500         08:14:19         1J4X9UV2F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,436             3.9500         08:14:20         1J4X9UV2G        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
636              3.9400         08:17:32         1J4X9UV79        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
636              3.9400         08:17:32         1J4X9UV7A        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
550              3.9400         08:17:32         1J4X9UV7C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
550              3.9400         08:17:32         1J4X9UV7D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
252              3.9250         08:27:28         1J4X9UVIN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
252              3.9250         08:27:28         1J4X9UVIM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,189             3.9450         08:42:44         1J4X9UW3K        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,189             3.9450         08:42:44         1J4X9UW3J        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,400             3.9450         08:58:09         1J4X9UWNQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,400             3.9450         08:58:09         1J4X9UWNR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,420             3.9450         08:58:10         1J4X9UWNW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,420             3.9450         08:58:10         1J4X9UWNV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
686              3.9400         09:01:39         1J4X9UWR0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
686              3.9400         09:01:39         1J4X9UWR1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,381             3.9450         09:08:13         1J4X9UX1Y        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,404             3.9450         09:08:13         1J4X9UX1Z        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              3.9450         09:08:14         1J4X9UX20        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
577              3.9450         09:08:14         1J4X9UX21        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,355             3.9450         09:08:57         1J4X9UX3B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,355             3.9450         09:08:57         1J4X9UX38        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,332             3.9450         09:08:59         1J4X9UX3D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,332             3.9450         09:08:59         1J4X9UX3C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
433              3.9450         09:09:30         1J4X9UX3V        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
377              3.9450         09:09:30         1J4X9UX3W        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
