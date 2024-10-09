DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 08 October 2024, it purchased a total of 360,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 08/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 360,000 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 3.93 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 3.99 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 3.9605

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 218,085,145 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 218,085,145 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 628 3.9350 08:02:02 1J4X9UUFS Euronext Dublin 1,256 3.9350 08:02:02 1J4X9UUFU Euronext Dublin 628 3.9350 08:02:02 1J4X9UUFT Euronext Dublin 252 3.9500 08:13:30 1J4X9UV19 Euronext Dublin 1,950 3.9500 08:13:30 1J4X9UV1A Euronext Dublin 2,363 3.9500 08:13:30 1J4X9UV1C Euronext Dublin 161 3.9500 08:13:30 1J4X9UV1B Euronext Dublin 2,459 3.9500 08:14:19 1J4X9UV2D Euronext Dublin 2,459 3.9500 08:14:19 1J4X9UV2E Euronext Dublin 1,436 3.9500 08:14:19 1J4X9UV2F Euronext Dublin 1,436 3.9500 08:14:20 1J4X9UV2G Euronext Dublin 636 3.9400 08:17:32 1J4X9UV79 Euronext Dublin 636 3.9400 08:17:32 1J4X9UV7A Euronext Dublin 550 3.9400 08:17:32 1J4X9UV7C Euronext Dublin 550 3.9400 08:17:32 1J4X9UV7D Euronext Dublin 252 3.9250 08:27:28 1J4X9UVIN Euronext Dublin 252 3.9250 08:27:28 1J4X9UVIM Euronext Dublin 2,189 3.9450 08:42:44 1J4X9UW3K Euronext Dublin 2,189 3.9450 08:42:44 1J4X9UW3J Euronext Dublin 2,400 3.9450 08:58:09 1J4X9UWNQ Euronext Dublin 2,400 3.9450 08:58:09 1J4X9UWNR Euronext Dublin 2,420 3.9450 08:58:10 1J4X9UWNW Euronext Dublin 2,420 3.9450 08:58:10 1J4X9UWNV Euronext Dublin 686 3.9400 09:01:39 1J4X9UWR0 Euronext Dublin 686 3.9400 09:01:39 1J4X9UWR1 Euronext Dublin 2,381 3.9450 09:08:13 1J4X9UX1Y Euronext Dublin 1,404 3.9450 09:08:13 1J4X9UX1Z Euronext Dublin 400 3.9450 09:08:14 1J4X9UX20 Euronext Dublin 577 3.9450 09:08:14 1J4X9UX21 Euronext Dublin 2,355 3.9450 09:08:57 1J4X9UX3B Euronext Dublin 2,355 3.9450 09:08:57 1J4X9UX38 Euronext Dublin 2,332 3.9450 09:08:59 1J4X9UX3D Euronext Dublin 2,332 3.9450 09:08:59 1J4X9UX3C Euronext Dublin 433 3.9450 09:09:30 1J4X9UX3V Euronext Dublin 377 3.9450 09:09:30 1J4X9UX3W Euronext

