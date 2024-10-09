Anzeige
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 08:35 Uhr
Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's January-September 2024 interim report to be published on Wednesday, 23 October 2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 OCTOBER 2024 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec's January-September 2024 interim report to be published on Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Cargotec Corporation will publish its January-September 2024 interim report on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO of Cargotec Casimir Lindholm, CFO Mikko Puolakka, and President of Hiab Scott Phillips. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50049133. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/q3-2024. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.

Note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:
Oscar Törnwall, IR Manager, Tel. +358 40 7050 894, oscar.tornwall(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
