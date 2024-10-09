Anzeige
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
DevEx Connect Launches Series of U.K. Events to Elevate the Developer Experience and Support Software Communities

Manchester Summit Marks the First Event by DevEx Connect to Bring the Developer Community Together to Connect and Share Ideas and Experiences

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DevEx Connect, the global Developer Experience event series, today announced its first series of events to foster the growth and health of software communities. The first event will occur in Manchester at etc.venues on October 29. DevEx Connect events will bring developers, industry influencers, and software providers together to share knowledge, collaborate, and drive innovation within the tech ecosystem.

DevEx Connect is a community-driven independent research, analyst and events organization focusing on everything under the DevEx umbrella, including DevOps, SRE and Platform Engineering.

For more information about Manchester Summit and to register, please visit: https://devexconnect.io/conferences/manchester-summit/

"At DevEx Connect, we know developer communities thrive through meaningful interactions and peer support," said Ethan Sumner, CEO of DevEx Connect. "Our events create spaces where innovation flourishes, and knowledge is freely shared. We believe uniting the developer community can drive positive change and enhance the overall Developer Experience."

The Manchester Summit agenda addresses the latest ideas in developer experience, DevOps, SRE, platform engineering, and AI/ML. Sessions will include deep-dive case studies, in-depth discussions, and technical walk-throughs. Attendees can expect real-life stories from some of the biggest U.K.-based brands about the obstacles, roadblocks, and unexpected wins in their DevEx journeys.

Speakers at the Manchester Summit include:

  • Peter Brown, Head of Engineering, Smarter Journeys Lab at Lloyds Banking Group
  • Holly Smith, Developer Advocate at Databricks
  • Sarah Schlobohm, Head of AI at The Citation Group
  • Rachael Ainsworth, Orgnaiser, HER+Data MCR & Senior Product Manager at Kraken Flex
  • Andy Norton, Senior Engineering Manager at Flipdish
  • Toli Apostolidis, Principal Engineer at Flipdish
  • Phil Simpson, Interim Head of Software Engineering at Transport for Greater Manchester
  • Vincent Declercq, Co-Founder & CEO at FirstMate

Developers and organizations interested in participating in DevEx Connect events can contact the team at community@devexconnect.io to learn more about speaking and sponsorship opportunities.

DevEx Connect Events Schedule

The following events are scheduled. For more information, please visit https://devexconnect.io/conferences/.

  • October 29, 2024: DevEx Connect Manchester Summit

  • October 30, 2024: Cloud Roadshow Manchester

  • February 23-24, 2025: Cloud Roadshow London

  • February 25, 2025: DevOps Leadership Summit

  • February 27-28, 2025: DevEx Connect London Summit

  • June 11-12, 2025: DevEx Connect San Francisco Summit

About DevEx Connect

DevEx Connect is a community-driven organization that enhances the Developer Experience (DevEx) by fostering strong, vibrant communities. Through high-quality events, research and analysis, DevEx Connect provides developers with the tools and connections they need to innovate and excel. DevEx Connect is committed to building a global network where developers can collaborate, share ideas and find inspiration, contributing to a thriving tech landscape. For more information, please visit https://devexconnect.io/.

Media Contact
Olivia Heel
oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461793/DevEx_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/devex-connect-launches-series-of-uk-events-to-elevate-the-developer-experience-and-support-software-communities-302270650.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
