

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased slightly in August as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The total trade surplus dropped to DKK 28.3 billion in August from DKK 28.6 billion in the previous month.



Exports dropped 0.4 percent monthly in August, and imports were 0.3 percent lower.



However, the goods trade surplus climbed to DKK 27.9 billion in August from DKK 26.8 billion in the prior month. Exports gained 1.2 percent over the month, while imports increased only by 0.1 percent.



At the same time, the surplus in the services trade shrank to DKK 0.5 billion in August from DKK 1.8 billion in July amid weaker exports.



Data also showed that the current account surplus rose somewhat to DKK 33.6 billion in August from DKK 33.1 billion in the previous month.



