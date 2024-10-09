Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 09:36 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antag Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for Lead Molecule, AT-7687

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antag Therapeutics, a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on targeting the Glucose-Dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide (GIP) receptor to pioneer novel treatments for obesity, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead molecule, AT-7687. This milestone enables Antag Therapeutics to initiate its Phase I clinical trial, which will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of AT-7687 in both healthy lean and healthy obese subjects. The study will also explore AT-7687 as a monotherapy and in combination with semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, in healthy obese individuals.

"We are thrilled to receive the FDA's acceptance of our IND application for AT-7687," said Alexander Sparre-Ulrich, Founder & CEO of Antag Therapeutics. "This marks a major step forward in advancing our clinical development program and brings us closer to providing a potential new treatment for patients with obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. We are excited to begin our Phase I study and further demonstrate the therapeutic potential of AT-7687 and GIPR antagonism."

AT-7687 is a peptide GIP receptor antagonist designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration. Highly translational preclinical studies have shown that AT-7687 attenuates weight gain and enhances GLP-1-mediated weight loss while improving lipid profiles, particularly LDL, independent of weight change. Importantly, these benefits are not associated with gastrointestinal side effects. The upcoming Phase I trial will assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of AT-7687 alone and in combination with semaglutide in healthy lean and healthy obese subjects.

Notes to Editors

About AT-7687

The development of AT-7687 builds on the groundbreaking discovery of a novel human metabolite by world-renowned Professor Jens Holst, the discoverer of GLP-1, and his colleagues. In addition to promising preclinical data, the therapeutic potential of AT-7687 is further supported by robust human genetic validation, demonstrating that reducing GIP receptor activity is associated with leanness.

About Antag Therapeutics

Antag Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel therapies for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases through GIP receptor antagonism. As a pioneer in exploring the potential of GIP receptor antagonists, the company is dedicated to advancing science and improving patient outcomes by delivering groundbreaking solutions that address unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit https://antagtherapeutics.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antag-therapeutics-announces-fda-clearance-of-investigational-new-drug-ind-application-for-lead-molecule-at-7687-302270536.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.