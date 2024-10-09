Anzeige
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 10:00 Uhr
109 Leser
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Launch of Happiest Minds' Secureline360, a packaged Managed Detection & Response service offering powered by Generative AI

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile, Mindful IT Company announced today the launch of Happiest Minds' Secureline360, a cutting-edge solution designed to streamline incident response and provide real-time visibility to organizations across industries.

Happiest Minds. Launch of HM'S Secureline

Powered by AI-driven advanced threat detection, Happiest Minds' Secureline360 delivers unmatched speed and precision in identifying and responding to cyber threats. By leveraging the proprietary SecAiGenie platform, Happiest Minds' Secureline360 enables organizations to address even the most complex and unprecedented security incidents at 3X the speed of traditional remediation processes, ensuring no threat goes unresolved.

Ram Mohan, CEO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds, said, "Secureline360 represents a pivotal advancement in our mission to empower organizations with next-generation cybersecurity solutions. By harnessing the power of AI, we significantly enhance threat detection and streamline incident response, ensuring organizations remain resilient and secure in today's increasingly complex threat landscape. Since Secureline360 provides comprehensive and 24x7 detection and response, our customers can be at peace that their environment is protected and secure."

Priya Kanduri, CTO of Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS) and Head of Security Services, said, "Happiest Minds' Secureline360 solution offers more than just a service-it empowers organizations with a crucial capability to remain resilient in today's high-risk landscape. By combining AI-driven detection with rapid incident response, Secureline360 delivers real-time visibility and advanced threat intelligence, enabling businesses to strengthen their security posture, reduce disruptions, and protect their most critical assets."

As part of its commitment to innovation, Happiest Minds' Secureline360 offers seamless integration, enabling organizations to proactively defend against advanced cyber-attacks while maintaining business continuity.

Learn more about Happiest Minds' Secureline360.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS), and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail, CPG, & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact: media@happiestminds.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526635/HMSecureline.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4958568/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

Happiest Minds Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launch-of-happiest-minds-secureline360-a-packaged-managed-detection--response-service-offering-powered-by-generative-ai-302271259.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
