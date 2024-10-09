Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
09.10.2024 10:18 Uhr
IPLOOK Networks: IPLOOK to Host Global Partner Summit 2024 in Dubai, Elevating Industry Collaboration

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leading provider of 4G/5G networking solutions, is excited to announce the Global Partner Summit 2024, taking place on October 13, 2024, in Dubai, UAE. Under the theme "Connecting The Dots, Creating Future Networks", this event aims to enhance the industry partner ecosystem and explore new opportunities.


Engage with IPLOOK

Join IPLOOK for an exclusive opportunity to drive meaningful change. Explore successful case studies and in-depth core network solutions demonstration to inspire innovation and collaboration.

Be Heard

This summit promises engaging partner narratives detailing the enriching journey with IPLOOK; keynote speeches on pivotal themes such as MVNO public safety, co-operative network traffic solution, operator private networks.

Participants will share insights and experiences as they tackle industry challenges and seize upcoming opportunities together.

Connect & Network

Interact with IPLOOK leadership in personalized 1:1 meetings and engaging networking events. To build lasting relationships with key decision-makers and industry pioneers, fostering valuable collaborations.

Partner Hub

At the heart of the summit lies the Partner Hub, a vibrant space where operators, integrators, and industry partners converge. Forge connections, exchange ideas, and network with peers and experts in this dynamic environment to fuel future collaborations.

Event Details

  • Date:
    October 13, 2024 (Private Summit)
    October 14-15, 2024 (Public Conference)
  • Location: Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai

Visit the IPLOOK website to view the detailed agenda and contact them to secure your spot for a meeting.

Contact: info@iplook.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428209/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iplook-to-host-global-partner-summit-2024-in-dubai-elevating-industry-collaboration-302271270.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
