Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 10:35 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Publicity Department of Haikou Municipal Party Committee: China's Haikou Launches "Art Tours" to Draw in Visitors

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly one million visitors immersed themselves in culture and art experiences in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province, during China's National Day Holiday, as the inaugural Haikou Urban Art Week brought together a variety of cultural events for the audience.

The China National Symphony Orchestra graced Haikou

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Musical concerts, calligraphy and painting exhibitions, street art performances, and fashion shows of intangible cultural heritages were all staged during the Week. Alongside these artistic experiences, there were beach sports, SUP carnivals, basketball leagues and more activities, providing a mix of cultural and recreational choices for both Chinese and foreign visitors.

"Haikou is a city of music." Jong May Urbonya, a U.S. blogger, attended local concerts and traditional Hainan Opera performances, and was highly impressed by the rich cultural offerings and relaxing lifestyle in Haikou. Jong May said: "If given the opportunity, I would love to come back again."

"I am amazed to see such a wonderful painting exhibition. It shows the spiritual essence of the Chinese people," Irina from Russia said. She came to the exhibition with her friends, and was captivated by Chinese painter Qi Baishi's work, "Shrimp and Crab" hanging scroll.

The city also saw a major surge in tourism thanks to Kanye West's global tour, which brought 40,000 fans, 95% of whom were from outside Hainan Island.

"By hosting local brands of art festival and fostering platforms for cultural exchange, Haikou aims to develop its artistic identity while driving the cultural tourism economy," the person in charge of the Publicity Department of Haikou Municipal Party Committee noted.

Haikou is the southernmost historical and cultural city in China, and is currently pacing up the construction of the core area of the Hainan Free Trade Port. In recent years, the city has been enhancing its urban functions and quality by strengthening the cultural landscape, boosting the performing arts economy, and improving the infrastructure of urban cultural and artistic spaces.

Source: The Publicity Department of Haikou Municipal Party Committee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.