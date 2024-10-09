Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
VEON Ltd.: VEON Launches KINOM Digital Entertainment Platform in Uzbekistan

Amsterdam and Tashkent, 9 October 2024 - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, is pleased to officially launch the digital entertainment platform KINOM in Uzbekistan. With a content offering of more than 130 channels of linear TV, as well as on-demand films and TV series, KINOM will be accessible for all mobile users in the country.

Developed locally in Uzbekistan, KINOM is the latest addition to VEON's DO1440 offerings, which seeks to serve customers with digital experiences 1440 minutes of a day. Kinom delivers Full HD streaming on Apple and Android smartphones, on Smart TVs or computers. The platform focuses on local language content with a wide selection of films and programmes in Uzbek, ensuring greater relevance for consumers and supporting national content creators.

"We are proud to contribute to the digitalization of Uzbekistan - not only through Beeline's expansion of 4G to every corner of the country, but also with our digital services spanning from entertainment and fintech to enterprise and adtech. KINOM expands our digital portfolio, providing accessible national language entertainment and a best-in-class digital experience, while also supporting the growth of local creative industries," states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group.

KINOM joins VEON's portfolio of digital entertainment platforms, an important part of VEON's DO1440 strategy, alongside the highly successful Tamasha in Pakistan, which has 18 million monthly active users (MAUs), and Toffee in Bangladesh with 12.3 million MAUs. VEON reported 110 million monthly active users of its digital services as of June 2024. In the first half of 2024, direct revenues from digital services represented more than 10% of VEON Group's total revenues.

About VEON
VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com

Contact Information

VEON
Hande Asik
Group Director of Communications
pr@veon.com

MHP Group
Julian Tanner
Julian.tanner@mhpgroup.com


