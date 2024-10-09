Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill Elevates Outdoor Cooking With Sponsorship of Southwest Chef Showdown at Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show

Bear Grill Sponsor Grill of Barrett Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Bear Grill, the leader in luxury outdoor kitchen systems and grilling equipment, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Southwest Chef Showdown, part of the World Food Championships (WFC), during the prestigious Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show. The event will be held from October 10-13, 2024, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

This strategic partnership between Bear Grill, WFC, and Barrett-Jackson showcases the brand's commitment to culinary excellence and innovation in outdoor cooking. The Southwest Chef Showdown, one of the marquee events of the WFC, offers a thrilling competition where the world's best chefs demonstrate their skills using Bear Grill's cutting-edge outdoor kitchen systems. This collaboration provides a unique opportunity for Bear Grill to highlight its premium products to a global audience.

Pioneering the Future of Outdoor Cooking

"As a company dedicated to advancing the outdoor culinary experience, our partnership with the World Food Championships and Barrett-Jackson is a perfect fit," said William Curtis, CEO of Bear Grill. "The Southwest Chef Showdown allows us to showcase our innovative products while celebrating the talents of the world's top chefs."

Bear Grill will feature live demonstrations of its outdoor kitchen appliances, including its luxury grills and versatile power burners. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with professional chefs, learn new techniques, and discover how Bear Grill's products can transform outdoor spaces into sophisticated, high-performance kitchens.

Event Highlights:

Southwest Chef Showdown, Sponsored by Bear Grill: Watch the world's leading chefs compete in this intense BBQ competition, using Bear Grill's premium outdoor kitchen systems.

Live Product Demonstrations: Experience Bear Grill's latest innovations in luxury outdoor cooking, with demonstrations by top chefs.

Interactive Cooking Classes: Attendees can participate in hands-on sessions with expert chefs, learning advanced grilling techniques and culinary insights.

Exclusive Offers: Event attendees will have access to special discounts and promotions on Bear Grill products.

The Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show, a premier event in the world of automotive auctions, attracts an elite audience that shares a passion for both high-end vehicles and luxury outdoor living. This partnership enables Bear Grill to connect with a discerning audience of BBQ enthusiasts, outdoor living professionals, and culinary experts.

About Bear Grill Bear Grill is renowned for its luxury outdoor kitchen systems, offering high-performance grills, power burners, and outdoor cooking accessories. The company's products are designed for both professional chefs and backyard BBQ enthusiasts, providing the perfect blend of innovation, design, and functionality. For more information, visit www.BearGrill.io.

About World Food Championships (WFC) The World Food Championships is the largest food sport competition globally, featuring top chefs from across the world competing in 12 categories, including Barbecue, Desserts, Seafood, and more. Since its inception in 2012, WFC has attracted chefs from nearly 40 countries and every U.S. state. For more information, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.

