Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premia Partners: Premia launches HKEx listed FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 ETF designed for tax and cost efficiency

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, the leading homegrown ETF provider from Hong Kong, announces listing of Premia FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 ETF (the ETF) on Oct 9th on HKEx.

With total expense ratio of 0.28% p.a. only, the physical replicated ETF covers a diversified basket of 50 leading listed companies on Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), representative of the impressive economic growth and market opportunities in Taiwan.

  • Premia FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 ETF (Tickers: 3453 HK (HKD distributing class)/ 9159 HK (USD accumulating class)) tracks the TWSE flagship, capitalization-weighted FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 (30% capped) Index.

  • Besides TSMC, the strategy includes leaders from Taiwan's semiconductor and technology manufacturing ecosystem,and financial and industrial conglomerates that are beneficiaries of Taiwan's remarkable economic growth.

  • With trading hours aligned with the underlying market, the ETF allows investors to react more timely to market events during Asia time zone, and enjoys the stamp duty waiver in Hong Kong.

"We are excited to launch this convenient tool for investors to access unique opportunities in Taiwan through a single ticker trade," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "Like other Premia ETFs, this ETF is designed as an institutional grade, cost-efficient tool. It is an especially timely strategy well placed to capture tailwind opportunities in the current interest rate environment and as the global artificial intelligence and technology upgrade cycle evolves."

Chris Williamson, Head of Asia-Pacific, Index Investments Group at FTSE Russell, said: "We are delighted to be working with Premia Partners to address the strong investor demand for Taiwanese equities. Our collaboration reflects FTSE Russell's commitment to supporting the investment ecosystem for access to the Taiwan market, the strength of the FTSE/TWSE partnership and Premia Partners' ability to meet client needs with their ETFs."

About Premia Partners
Founded in 2016, Premia Partners is a leading ETF manager from Hong Kong, dedicated to building low-cost, efficient, best practice ETFs for Asia. As of Oct 9th 2024, Premia Partners manages 11 equity and fixed income ETFs designed as low-cost, efficient allocation tools for Asia. For more information on Premia or Premia ETFs covering China equities, Emerging ASEAN, Asia Metaverse/ Innovative Technology, Vietnam, Taiwan 50, China high yield bonds, China government bond, Asia USD investment grade bonds and US Treasury, please visit www.premia-partners.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/premia-launches-hkex-listed-ftse-twse-taiwan-50-etf-designed-for-tax-and-cost-efficiency-302270506.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.