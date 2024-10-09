

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 1.3056 against the pound, from an early low of 1.3104.



Against the euro and the yen, the greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 1.0951 and a 2-day high of 148.74 from early lows of 1.0979 and 148.01, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.8583 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.8565.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.29 against the pound, 1.06 against the euro, 152.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the franc.



