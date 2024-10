Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

9thOctober 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 8th October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

8th October 2024 51.23p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.15p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

9thOctober 2024