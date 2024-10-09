Oral presentation during plenary session will discuss potential of ZL-1310 as an innovative ADC targeting Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3), a validated therapeutic target in small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

ZL-1310 is part of Zai Lab's growing, internally developed global oncology pipeline

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688; "Zai Lab") today announced that data from a Phase 1 study of ZL-1310, the Company's investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), will be presented during a plenary session at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium (ENA) 2024 taking place October 23-25, in Barcelona, Spain. The preliminary results from the ongoing, open-label, multicenter clinical trial (NCT06179069) will address the potential of ZL-1310 as a novel treatment for small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

DLL3 is overexpressed in many neuroendocrine tumors, including SCLC, and is typically associated with poor clinical outcomes. ZL-1310 comprises a humanized anti-DLL3 antibody and a novel camptothecin derivative as its payload. The compound was designed with a novel linker-payload platform called TMALIN®, which leverages the tumor microenvironment to overcome challenges associated with first-generation ADC therapies.

"New therapies that reduce off-target toxicity and increase anti-tumor effectiveness are critically needed to improve treatment options for many cancer patients, including SCLC and other tumors of neuroendocrine origin," said Rafael G. Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Research and Development, Zai Lab. "ZL-1310 is an example of our company's commitment to progressing a differentiated global oncology pipeline that will help fill these types of treatment gaps and provide meaningful benefit to patients. We look forward to sharing preliminary results from the Phase 1 study of this exciting next-generation ADC at ENA 2024."

Details regarding the ZL-1310 oral presentation at ENA 2024 are as follows:

Title:Preliminary Results from a Phase 1a/1b, Open-Label, Multicenter Study of ZL-1310, a DLL3-targeted ADC, to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics in Subjects with Small Cell Lung Cancer

Abstract Number: ENA24-0345

Presenter: Alex Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Virginia Cancer Specialists, Fairfax, VA

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 11:12 a.m. 11:24 a.m. CET (presentation), 11:24 a.m. 11:30 a.m. CET (Q&A)

Location: Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB), Room 111 and 112

