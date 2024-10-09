Iridium Communications Inc.: Iridium to Collaborate with Nordic Semiconductor on Iridium NTN Direct integration

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced its collaboration with Nordic Semiconductor for early integration of its Iridium NTN Direct? service into Nordic's LTE-M/NB-IoT modules and chipsets. Nordic Semiconductor is a global leader in low power wireless connectivity solutions including cellular IoT (LTE-M, NB-IoT), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and Thread and is trusted by world leading brands across the consumer, industrial, and healthcare segments. Nordic's complete cellular IoT solutions are ideally suited for connected devices for global tracking, utility metering and industrial remote monitoring and control.

Iridium NTN Direct is planned to be the world's first truly global NB-IoT service. The product of Iridium's Project Stardust initiative, Iridium is developing this capability in coordination with the 3rd Generation Partnership Project's (3GPP) recent decision to accept Iridium enabling enhancements in its next release. This would allow Iridium's satellite service to be accessible by any device with a 3GPP release 19 compliant chipset. Nordic plans to incorporate the Iridium NTN Direct service's truly global communication capability as part of its 3GPP release 19 NTN roadmap, taking advantage of the established reliability and experience of the Iridium® network.

"Nordic Semiconductor is an industry leader that continues to be at the forefront of innovation with its low power LTE-M and NB-IoT modules and chipsets," said Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, Iridium. "The integration of Iridium NTN Direct into its modules and chipsets marks a new chapter in Nordic's storied history and will create a universe of consumer and industrial devices with the capability to stay connected from anywhere on earth. We look forward to working with Nordic Semiconductor and them bringing both their chipset- and device-side experience to the Iridium ecosystem."

"Iridium is a global leader in satellite communications," said Oyvind Birkenes, executive vice present for the Long Range BU at Nordic Semiconductor. "It is exciting that Iridium is taking the step to enable low-cost, 3GPP-standard NB-IoT modules and chipsets like Nordic's nRF9151 to connect to its network of satellites. This helps bring the vision of universal connectivity for global and massive IoT to life."

The Iridium network is ideal for D2D and NB-IoT services with its truly global coverage, weather-resilient, globally coordinated spectrum, and history of providing safety of life services with the highest reliability. 3GPP Release 19 is expected to be formally completed by the end of 2025. Iridium will share more information about Iridium NTN Direct at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas's NTN Summit on Wednesday October 9, 2024.

For more information about Iridium NTN Direct visit: www.iridium.com/ntn-direct

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding 3GPP Release 19, the capabilities, benefits and timing of the proposed Iridium NTN Direct service, and the planned integration of Iridium NTN Direct technology by Nordic Semiconductor. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether the final 3GPP Release 19 includes NB-IoT NTN specifications compatible with the Iridium network, the timing of 3GPP Release 19, the successful technical development of Iridium NTN Direct, the successful integration of Iridium NTN Direct by Nordic Semiconductor, and uncertainties regarding the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 15, 2024, and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on July 23, 2024, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Press Contact:

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com

+1 (703) 287-7421

X: @Iridiumcomm

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.

Ken.Levy@Iridium.com

+1 (703) 287-7570

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525930/Nordic_Semiconductor_PR_Graphic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394616/IRIDIUM_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iridium-to-collaborate-with-nordic-semiconductor-on-iridium-ntn-direct-integration-302270541.html