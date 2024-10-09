Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Announcement
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09
Post Stabilisation Notice
October 09, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
USD750mil 7.50% Undated Non-cumulative Fixed to Reset AT1 Notes
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's
Additional Tier 1 Notes Programme, dated 05 June 2024, as supplemented.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS2914160804
Aggregate nominal amount:
USD 750,000,000
Description:
USD750mil 7.50% Undated Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Additional Tier 1 Notes (the "Notes"), which are intended to constitute Additional Tier 1 Instruments of the Bank.
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
HSBC Continental Europe
UBS AG London Branch
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.