Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 09, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

USD750mil 7.50% Undated Non-cumulative Fixed to Reset AT1 Notes

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Additional Tier 1 Notes Programme, dated 05 June 2024, as supplemented.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS2914160804 Aggregate nominal amount: USD 750,000,000 Description: USD750mil 7.50% Undated Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Additional Tier 1 Notes (the "Notes"), which are intended to constitute Additional Tier 1 Instruments of the Bank. Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE HSBC Continental Europe UBS AG London Branch

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.