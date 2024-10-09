Enhanced mobile features for the mobile-first generation

AI-driven voice adds intelligent and natural interactions through IVR

New Claims Suite sends policyholders real-time status updates

Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - insured.io, provider of a modern omnichannel customer engagement platform, today introduced its next-generation Omnichannel Customer Engagement Platform, adding an array of new features, including AI-powered voice, enhanced mobile functionality, and real-time claims updates. These advancements make it the industry's leading consumer front-end for mid-size P&C carriers and their demanding customers.

Research has proven the significant role user experience (UX) plays in customer acquisition and retention. insured.io's recently released research shows that UX is a significant consumer selection consideration, equivalent to a carrier's brand reputation. Research conducted last year established UX's outsized influence on customer retention. The same research shows that 60% of insureds are willing to switch carriers to one that offers real-time updates on claims status. The challenge for mid-size insurance carriers has been to keep pace with ever-increasing customer demands for advanced features that make interactions fast, easy, real-time, and synchronized across all channels.

With the introduction of insured.io's next-generation Customer Engagement Platform, mid-size carriers now have an affordable and easily integrated UX that keeps them at the forefront and allows them to compete better with large carriers.

Among the new features are the following:

Optimized Progressive Web App (PWA) offers a seamless, mobile-first experience for today's insurance customers. New enhancements allow users to access their policy from any device with ease, improve speed, convenience, and security, and eliminate the need for app store downloads. With the PWA, users can make payments and access essential information, such as policy details and ID cards, ensuring support when needed. AI-powered voice technology, users will enjoy an enhanced IVR experience that is contextually intelligent, natural, conversational, and closely mimics human speech. The enhancements will improve customer satisfaction and make every call easier and more efficient. insured.io has partnered with ElevenLabs, the industry-leading AI audio platform, to power the AI speech enhancements. Insured Claim Suite is a comprehensive solution for insureds to create, view, and track insurance claims. It enhances the claims process by offering a configurable, multi-device first notice of loss (FNOL) solution, real-time claims notifications, and an updated claims view in the customer portal. This suite is designed to simplify the claims process and keep policyholders informed throughout every stage. This mobile-first approach ensures that claims can be filed anytime, anywhere, improving customer satisfaction and reducing delays. Policyholders can receive real-time text messages that keep them updated on the status of their claims, reducing uncertainty.

"These three upgrades-enhanced mobile engagement, AI-powered IVR, and the new Claims Suite-further solidify insured.io's commitment to innovation and to providing a comprehensive omnichannel experience that keeps mid-size P&C carriers competitive with the nation's largest carriers," said Steve Johnson, co-founder and head of products at insured.io. "Every channel offers a high-quality user experience and consistent, real-time access to policy information, enabling insurance carriers to deliver personalized, proactive customer service."

insured.io will showcase these new enhancements live at ITC Vegas, October 15-17, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, show booth 2656. For more information about insured.io's Customer Engagement Platform and how these updates can transform your customer experience, visit www.insured.io or contact us at get@insured.io.

About insured.io

Founded by insurance industry veterans with decades of experience on the P&C carrier and MGA side of the business, insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems. It includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and agent portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and robust analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, email us at get@insured.io, or call us at (888) 470-0637.

SOURCE: insured.iO