

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevailed in world markets amidst an anxious wait to the scheduled release of the minutes of the FOMC meeting held in September. The CPI readings from the U.S. due on Thursday and the PPI readings due on Friday also added to the market's nervousness.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut in the next Fed review in November has increased to 90 percent from 85 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading higher. Major benchmarks in China and Hong Kong plunged heavily.



Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices slipped amidst rising supply. Gold prices recorded a minor rebound. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,052.30 down 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,749.20, down 0.03% Germany's DAX at 19,127.25, up 0.30% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,212.28, up 0.26% France's CAC 40 at 7,541.55, up 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,954.25, up 0.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,299.50, up 1.01% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,187.40, up 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,258.86, down 6.62% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,637.24, down 1.38%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0967, down 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.3095, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 148.61, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6734, down 0.16% USD/CAD at 1.3674, up 0.20% Dollar Index at 102.62, up 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.025%, down 0.27% Germany at 2.2315%, down 0.69% France at 3.010%, down 023% U.K. at 4.2155%, up 0.73% Japan at 0.930%, down 0.64%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $76.89, down 0.38%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $73.19, down 0.52%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,640.50, up 0.19%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,104.57, down 0.69% Ethereum at $2,432.78, up 0.06% BNB at $582.92, up 1.69% Solana at $142.54, down 1.10% XRP at $0.5324, up 0.22%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News