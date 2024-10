Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on UIL (UTL)



09-Oct-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 9 October 2024 Edison issues report on UIL (UTL) Edison issues report on UIL (LSE: UTL) On 8 October 2024, UIL Limited (UIL) announced plans to take the company private after the redemption of the 2028 zero dividend preference (ZDP) shares. UIL's board has decided that despite holding a selection of potentially exciting investments, recent disappointing performance has meant that the company no longer has the scale to build up a sufficiently diversified portfolio. Also, given that UIL has a limited free float, there is not enough liquidity in its ordinary shares, and its broad investment mandate is out of favour with investors. Therefore, the company will be taken private and its stock exchange listings cancelled following the redemption of the October 2028 ZDP shares. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the annual dividend of 8.0p per share will continue to be paid while UIL remains a listed company. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.