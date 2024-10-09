Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Hoff to the Company's Board (the "Board") as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Hoff, based in Germany, has over 15 years of experience as a successful resource industry investor, newsletter writer and manager of natural resource focused companies. He brings and extensive investor network, plus strong skills in operational improvement, marketing and corporate promotion in Europe. Amongst other roles, Mr. Hoff is Managing Partner of HuHo Capital GmbH and Head of Strategic Investments at Aumontis Holding AG, Liechtenstein. Both companies participated significantly in T2 Metals' most recent private placement.

"We are very pleased to welcome Martin Hoff to the T2 Metals Board, allowing us to increase our profile in Europe," said Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. "We look forward to sharing the T2 Metals story widely as we advance our North American assets, in particular our Sherridon copper project in Manitoba."

Martin Hoff commented, "As a long term, investor with an almost exclusive asset allocation towards the mining sector, I apply rigorous due diligence when it comes to investments in exploration companies. T2 Metals is one a very few that ticks all boxes for a long-term investor. Experienced management and board, promising assets with substantial upside, prudent capital management and reasonable share structure. It is an honor for me to join the Board of T2 Metals and I look forward to a fruitful collaboration for the benefit of all shareholders."

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

