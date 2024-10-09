

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



WW International, Inc. (WW) is up over 54% at $1.79. Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is up over 30% at $5.55. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) is up over 27% at $1.89. Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) is up over 16% at $61.85. Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is up over 12% at $70.25. Nuburu, Inc. (BURU) is up over 12% at $1.14. Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) is up over 11% at $6.94. Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) is up over 10% at $25.99. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is up over 8% at $13.83. Mynd.ai, Inc. (MYND) is up over 8% at $1.20. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is up over 7% at $3.62. TOYO Co., Ltd. (TOYO) is up over 6% at $2.82.



In the Red



Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is down over 15% at $3.54. Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 15% at $2.59. Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is down over 13% at $1.89. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is down over 11% at $1.73. Power REIT (PW) is down over 11% at $1.14. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is down over 10% at $1.06. Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is down over 9% at $2.51. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) is down over 8% at $40.77. UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down over 7% at $8.86. TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 7% at $1.46. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is down over 6% at $17.66. Innovation Beverage Group Limited (IBG) is down over 5% at $1.52.



