LQR House Announces Marketing Partnership With Big Spoon to Drive Awareness for Non-Alcoholic Ready-to-Drink Product Line

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is excited to announce a new marketing collaboration with Big Spoon, designed to raise awareness and drive sales of its non-alcoholic ready-to-drink ("RTD") beverages on LQR House's e-commerce platform, CWSpirits.com.

Through this partnership, Big Spoon's RTD drinks-featuring Gin & Tonic, Margarita, and Whiskey Ginger-debuted on LQR House's platform. The launch will be supported by a dynamic marketing campaign utilizing email blasts, SMS outreach, banner ads, and creative influencer content. LQR House believes that Big Spoon's quirky, playful brand tone will align perfectly with the Company's engaging marketing efforts, driving both visibility and sales.

"We've seen a lot of innovation in the non-alcoholic space over the past few years, particularly within the RTD category," said Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House. "It's no surprise that the market has seen a growing demand for these types of products. We're always eager to expand new categories on our platform, and we believe that working with brands that push boundaries lead to successful influencer and marketing campaigns."

LQR House and Big Spoon aim to captivate audiences with their shared commitment to providing unique, high-quality beverages that cater to evolving consumer preferences. This partnership marks another step forward in LQR House's ongoing efforts to diversify its product offerings and deliver variety of products to its growing customer base.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, CWSpirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Big Spoon

Big Spoon is a forward-thinking non-alcoholic beverage company committed to helping customers enjoy responsibly. Their products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and made with all-natural ingredients, using real juice-not from concentrate-and, of course, they are entirely non-alcoholic. Big Spoon focuses on offering smart, low-calorie alternatives to traditional cocktails, perfect for those mindful of their wellness or fitness goals. At Big Spoon, wellness is a priority. Their non-alcoholic beverages, crafted with non-alcoholic spirits, let customers continue to have fun with friends and family without the worry of hangovers, driving concerns, or other everyday responsibilities. Big Spoon is dedicated to providing premium, non-alcoholic spirits that are delicious, authentic, and bring a fun, smarter option for those who enjoy a great drink while prioritizing a healthier lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investor and Media Contact:

info@lqrhouse.com

Contact Information

Sean Dollinger

CEO

info@lqrhouse.com

SOURCE: LQR House

View the original press release on accesswire.com