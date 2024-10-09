Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2024.

TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in September 2024, compared with 17 in the previous month and 10 in September 2023. The new listings were 12 exchange traded funds and one utilities & pipelines company. Total financings raised in September 2024 decreased 64% compared to the previous month, and were down 90% compared to September 2023. The total number of financings in September 2024 was 31, compared with 44 the previous month and 29 in September 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in September 2024, compared with five in the previous month and three in September 2023. The new listings were three mining companies, one technology company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in September 2024 decreased 6% compared to the previous month, but were up 113% compared to September 2023. There were 94 financings in September 2024, compared with 87 in the previous month and 84 in September 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



September 2024 August 2024 September 2023 Issuers Listed 1,822 1,824 1,807 New Issuers Listed 13 17 10 IPOs 12 15 7 Graduates from TSXV 0 0 2 Issues Listed 2,477 2,482 2,481 IPO Financings Raised $32,856,188 $31,681,600 $17,093,876 Secondary Financings Raised $420,627,747 $1,095,321,699 $5,759,174,226 Supplemental Financings Raised $154,042,200 $576,363,063 $201,306,350 Total Financings Raised $607,526,135 $1,703,366,362 $5,977,574,452 Total Number of Financings 31 44 29 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,793,018,768,120 $4,673,156,204,954 $3,880,808,347,735

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 116 96 +20.8 IPOs 105 81 +29.6 Graduates from TSXV 7 11 -36.4 IPO Financings Raised $739,372,315 $435,992,336 +69.6 Secondary Financings Raised $10,405,433,583 $10,343,725,694 +0.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,721,830,063 $1,456,231,938 +18.2 Total Financings Raised $12,866,635,961 $12,235,949,968 +5.2 Total Number of Financings 324 287 +12.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,793,018,768,120 $3,880,808,347,735 +23.5

TSX Venture Exchange **



September 2024 August 2024 September 2023 Issuers Listed 1,884 1,883 1,908 New Issuers Listed 5 5 3 IPOs 1 1 1 Graduates to TSX 0 0 2 Issues Listed 1,956 1,957 2,001 IPO Financings Raised $1,758,540 $2,875,000 $200,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $224,053,951 $52,462,947 $14,263,554 Supplemental Financings Raised $161,071,589 $355,411,704 $167,349,511 Total Financings Raised $386,884,080 $410,749,651 $181,813,065 Total Number of Financings 94 87 84 Market Cap Listed Issues $79,735,429,322 $78,177,564,090 $69,839,502,175

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 39 47 -17.0 IPOs 11 29 -62.1 Graduates to TSX 7 11 -36.4 IPO Financings Raised $7,587,540 $15,350,107 -50.6 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $775,566,292 $827,135,960 -6.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,479,462,241 $2,563,755,635 -3.3 Total Financings Raised $3,262,616,073 $3,406,241,702 -4.2 Total Number of Financings 846 891 -5.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $79,735,429,322 $69,839,502,175 +14.2

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol CI Global Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF CGQD.B Corton Enhanced Income Fund RAAA Evolve Canadian Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield Fund AGG Evolve Canadian Utilities Enhanced Yield Index Fund UTES Forstrong Global Balanced ETF FGBL Hamilton U.S. T-Bill YIELD MAXIMIZER ETF HBIL iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF MNXT Mackenzie Core Resources ETF MORE Mackenzie Global Equity ETF MGQE Mackenzie International Equity ETF MIQE South Bow Corporation SOBO Vanguard Canadian Ultra-Short Government Bond Index ETF VVSG

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BIGG Digital Assets Inc. BIGG Fiddlehead Resources Corp. FHR Greenheart Gold Inc. GHRT Mithril Silver and Gold Limited MSG Saga Metals Corp. SAGA

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For more information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226061

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited