Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Liftoff launches Cortex, its next-gen ML platform driving superior mobile ad campaign performance

Cortex represents a significant advancement in Liftoff's ML technology infrastructure, enabling faster product innovation and more effective ad campaigns.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftoff today announced the launch of its next-gen machine learning platform, Cortex. By tailoring neural network models to improve campaign effectiveness, Cortex represents a significant step forward in the application of machine learning for advertising technology.

Jeremy Bondy - CEO - Liftoff

Built upon years of innovation, Cortex significantly enhances computing power, enabling greater pattern recognition and processing data at over 10x the capacity of logistic regression models.

This increased processing ability allows Cortex to utilize more unique signals from Liftoff's platform, including the Vungle Monetize SDK and GameRefinery, to deliver more accurate predictions in an increasingly complex environment. Combined, these advances drive more frequent, high-value conversions and more efficient ad spend for advertisers.

"Cortex marks a significant leap in mobile advertising technology," said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Liftoff. "At Liftoff, success is defined by the measurable business outcomes we deliver to our partners. It's inspiring to see Cortex already raising the bar for performance in this space.

"Our new deep learning models enable us to harness more data from our proprietary platform, optimizing campaigns to deliver superior results. These models also train and iterate faster, giving us the agility to respond swiftly in an ever-evolving market. We believe this innovation opens up substantial new opportunities for growth across the entire Liftoff platform."

Cortex has already delivered notable performance improvements in its early stages. On average, ad campaigns have seen a 23% decrease in CPIs, a 21% decrease in CPAs, and a 16% increase in ROAS.

Customers like South Korean game developer Playlinks are already seeing the benefits of Cortex. "With its strong ML logic, Cortex, Liftoff has shown strong ROAS results compared to other networks, and the proportion of new users is almost 80% high on iOS," said Seokyung Lee, Marketing Manager at Playlinks. "Its support for optimization and creativity has been consistently impactful on campaign results as well."

Bigo Live, a global live streaming platform, said: "Liftoff is actively developing optimization methods to address advertiser's needs. Especially under the help of UGC and Cortex, we have observed a lower CPI and improved user retention."

Key features and benefits of Cortex's advanced machine learning models include:

  • Enhanced Data Processing: Cortex is capable of ingesting, analyzing, and finding patterns within significantly larger and varietal datasets, enabling better decision-making about where and at what cost to submit a bid.
  • Improved Adaptability: Cortex responds quickly to market shifts, making informed decisions with fewer data points while refreshing data more frequently to reflect real-time conditions.
  • Increased Efficiency: By automating more aspects of campaign management, Cortex frees up advertisers to focus on strategic planning and creative development.

Together, Cortex's data-driven approach empowers advertisers to maximize their return on investment by identifying the most effective channels, audiences, and creative elements.

For more details, visit Liftoff.io or learn more about Cortex here.

About Liftoff
Liftoff helps mobile businesses maximize their revenue. It provides machine learning-powered marketing, monetization, and creative solutions that create better ad experiences and connect people with the products they love.

Liftoff_Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525592/Liftoff_CEO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525574/Liftoff_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liftoff-launches-cortex-its-next-gen-ml-platform-driving-superior-mobile-ad-campaign-performance-302271329.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.