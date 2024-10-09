Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
GlobeNewswire
09.10.2024 15:23 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Orkuveita Reykjavíkur - Sustainable bonds (OR031033GB) admitted to trading October 10, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Orkuveita      
                               Reykjavíkur    
2  Org. no:                        5512983029     
3  LEI                           5493004ARP9VPUIX5B73
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     OR031033 GB     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000036796    
6  CFI code                        DBFUFR       
7  FISN númer                       ORKUVEITA REYKJ/8.30
                               BD 20331003    
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   Open        
10 Total amount previously issued             0 kr.        
11 Amount issued at this time               4.630.000.000 kr.  
12 Denomination in CSD                   1 kr.        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Equal Installments 
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       2.10.2024      
19 First ordinary installment date             3.4.2025      
20 Total number of installments              18         
21 Installment frequency                  2          
22 Maturity date                      3.10.2033      
23 Interest rate                      8,30%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          Other        
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         N/A         
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   2.10.2024      
32 First ordinary coupon date               3.4.2025      
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
34 Total number of coupon payments             18         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           See prospectus   
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                 See prospectus   
                              ---------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      October 9, 2024   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    October 9, 2024   
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              October 10, 2024  
55 Order book ID                      OR031033_GB     
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND
                              S          
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

