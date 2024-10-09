Purchase of own shares of AB Šiauliu bankas

From 2024-10-10 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB Šiauliu bankas ORS (ISIN code LT0000102253) is launched. Trades will be concluded following the single price method ("Dutch" auction). The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2024-10-18. Order entry -until 15:30 EEST. Order uncross - 15:45 EEST. The settlement date - 2024-10-21. The maximum price per share is EUR 0.83 The maximum number of shares to buy is 6 000 000 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1 Auction type - "Open" Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: SAB1LOS7 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com